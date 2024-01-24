Male shot at night in Columbia, police say

An investigation is underway after a male was shot Tuesday night, the Columbia Police Department said.

The shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Chestnut Street, police said on social media. That’s near U.S. 1/Two Notch Road, and close to Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

The male victim was taken to an area hospital, according to police. Further information on his condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving a Shotspotter alert and a 911 call, police said.

ShotSpotter is a technology that uses acoustic monitors to detect a sound like gunfire. The system sends the gunfire’s location to Columbia police within 45 seconds.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or anyone else involved. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

No arrests have been reported by police, who are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.