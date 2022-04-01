Male shot in residential neighborhood near Garland District; injuries are not life-threatening

Mar. 31—A male juvenile sustained injuries that weren't life-threatening when he was shot in the foot Wednesday night near Spokane's Garland District.

At about 8:30 p.m., a woman called 911 and said her brother had been shot in the foot.

Officers arrived to the 3200 block of North Lincoln Street, to find a male juvenile with a gunshot wound to his foot. The boy was taken to the hospital .

Early information indicated at least one person fired multiple rounds from the street into the residence, then fled in a silver car, according to police. Multiple people were in the residence at the time of the shooting.

Police had not located the shooter as of Thursday morning but did not believe it was a random incident.

Reporter Emma Epperly contributed to this story.