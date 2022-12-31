Male shot several times on Center Street

Dec. 31—Niagara Falls police are investigating shooting incident on Center Avenue that left a male victim with several gunshot wounds.

The incident occurred about 8:15 p.m. Friday on the 1000 block of Center Avenue. Police were called to the area for reports of shots fired. While responding to the scene, police said the call was upgraded to a shooting with a male injured.

Niagara Falls Fire and AMR responded to the scene as well. The male had been shot in the arm, chest and groin. He was transported to ECMC by ambulance.

Detectives were on scene investigating Friday night.