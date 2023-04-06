Male stabbed in city of Washington

Channel 11 has learned a stabbing took place Wednesday evening in the city of Washington.

A 911 dispatcher said a man stabbed a male around 7:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Allison Avenue. That’s located in a neighborhood about two blocks from Washington High School. It was not clear if the incident took place inside or outside.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a Pittsburgh hospital. His condition is not known.

No other details were immediately available.

