Male struck by vehicle on U.S. 40 in Springfield; police investigation underway

A person reportedly struck twice by a vehicle Thursday evening in the 2200 block of U.S. 40 (East Main Street) suffered “heavy head injuries” and has been taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, according to Springfield police and fire radio dispatch.

Springfield police Sgt. Jake Eggers said police are working to learn the name and age of the victim, a male reportedly struck about 6:51 p.m. The victim’s condition was not known, the sergeant said.

Police and a medic unit were dispatched on the report and CareFlight was put on standby for a time, but did not fly.

The victim, reportedly found on a sidewalk near a restaurant, is said to have suffered “heavy head injuries,” according to dispatch.

Police are looking for a car described as a white Dodge Avenger or Charger, according to police and fire radio dispatch, but Sgt. Eggers said that part of the investigation has not been confirmed because several people stopped their cars to help the victim.

Police shut down traffic on East Main Street, from Clairmont to Bellaire avenues, until further notice. A police traffic investigation unit was sent to the scene as well.

We are working to learn more about this incident. We will update it as we learn more.



