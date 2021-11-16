Male student arrested for bringing gun to Barstow High School last week; details still murky

Barstow Police officers shot and killed Lance Powell, 60, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, after they said he opened fire on them with a handgun in the 700 block of Montara Road.

Police arrested a male student at Barstow High School during class hours last week for bringing a gun onto campus.

Officers from Barstow Police Department received reports of a firearm on a school campus and were dispatched shortly after 10 a.m. Nov. 11 to the 400 block of South First Avenue, according to arrest logs BPD provided the Daily Press. The log appears to be referencing Barstow High School, as no other school has an address that fits this description.

"A male juvenile was arrested for having a firearm" at the high school, the log states.

No further details were included in the logs. BPD did not immediately respond to a request for further details, the nature of the incident, or where the case stands.

It is unclear if the juvenile will face charges or where he is currently located, but a statement from the school authority suggests he is still in custody somewhere.

"The juvenile in custody is no longer enrolled in Barstow Unified School District," according to the statement. "The District immediately informed (BPD) of the discovery and officers began to search for the juvenile."

The school statement does not make clear how the gun was discovered.

"At this time, the District is unaware of a reason why the student was in possession of a weapon," according to the statement.

"The District will take appropriate disciplinary action if warranted," it added.

This story is developing and will be updated once more information becomes available.

