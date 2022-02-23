Male suffers life-threatening injuries in south Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

A shooting that left a male with life-threatening injuries is under investigation in south Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

It happened around 2:54 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, in the 3600 block of Annlin Avenue. The area is the Colonial Village, near the intersection of South Boulevard and Scaleybark Road.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male with an apparent gunshot wound,” CMPD said. “Medic transported the male to Atrium Main with life threatening injuries.”

Details of what led to the shooting shave not been released.