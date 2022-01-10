Male suspect shoots paintball gun at people outside outreach center in Gloverville

Jan. 9—Zack Moyer of Walking Tall Ministry is hoping police are able to identify a man who shot a paintball gun at homeless people outside of his outreach center in Gloverville on Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon, deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Walking Tall Ministry in reference to a shooting incident.

Police reviewed video surveillance footage showing a "grey small four door sedan drive by with a unknown white male hanging out of the passenger side window" shooting paintballs at homeless individuals, according to an incident report obtained from the sheriff's office.

"I was preparing breakfast in the building when I heard what sounded like an automatic weapon being fired into the parking lot," Moyer said.

He ran outside to investigate, but the suspects were gone.

"When I looked at the (surveillance) footage, there were a couple of guys in the car and they were riding by, they started firing off paintball shots at the people walking through the parking lot," Moyer said. "You can see he looks back at the fire barrel and points directly at those people — he got five or six shots off during that period of time."

The suspect shot a fence and dumpster behind where the people were standing, but nobody was hit.

Moyer said the incident put the people the ministry serves in danger.

"We have some older folks and some disabled folks who can be startled and maybe lose their footing and fall," he said. "I hope it was kids, but we haven't found out yet."

Investigators were not able to pick up a license plate from the video, but are working to identify the suspect.

"We do have a couple of suspected vehicles, but we've not yet been able to talk to the individuals," Moyer said.

Depending on the age of the suspects, he said the ministry may not press charges.

"If it's teenagers, I'm going to talk with them myself and see how they act about it," he said. "If they act right about it, I'll probably have a good talking to them and their parents and let it be since nobody was hurt. Now if they were an adult, then we will certainly press charges."

The ministry said generally, people in Aiken County are very compassionate and want to help the ministry.

"Our ministry is solely based on donations through our community," he said. "Sometimes people ride by hollering terrible things at the people or ride by and splash water on them — you have those incidents like that. But overall, people are very good and compassionate to the homeless in our community."