Male teen arrested in threats against Lakeview Junior High School

VIOLET TOWNSHIP − Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape said a 14-year-old male was arrested following a threat of violence towards Lakeview Junior High School at 12445 Ault Road through social media Tuesday.

He did not say specifically what the threat was. The threat came in around 1 p.m. and the juvenile was arrested while hiding in a hot tub in the Preston Trails subdivision around 6 p.m. The residence he was hiding at was not his own and Lape said he did not have any weapons on him.

Lape did not release the juvenile's name.

"He said he was just coming to the school and was going to do what a lot of the same threats that people make towards schools," he said. "Just threats of violence. Supposedly, he was angry with a particular student. But the threat that he made was kind of not specific and more general."

The juvenile is now in custody in Franklin County for robbery- and theft-related charges not connected to the school incident. Lape said the Fairfield County Prosecutor's office will decided what to charge him with for the school threat and that inducing panic could be one of the charges.

Lape said the juvenile went to the school at one time but is no longer enrolled there.

He said all students were released from the school safely be deputies and Pickerington Local School District employees. The junior high school and Pickerington High School North were in lockdown until about 3:30 p.m.

The Columbus and Pickerington police departments and the Violet Township Fire Department assisted in the incident, in which sheriff's office detectives are investigating.

In light of the most recent threat towards a school, Lape issued a warning to others who may want to threaten a school.

"Anybody that thinks making these type of threats to schools is a good idea, they need to reconsider it and think again," he said. "Because we'll go to no ends to identify them, take them into custody and have them face a judge. I think it's important for some of the young folks in the county that might think this is a joke, this is no joke. We take it seriously."

