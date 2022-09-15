Male victim dies, another injured in shooting Wednesday night in West Baltimore, police say

One male died and another was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in West Baltimore, police said.

Baltimore City Police said in a news release that at approximately 7:24 p.m., a Western District officer was at West Lafayette Avenue and North Calhoun Street when gunshots were heard in the 800 block of North Calhoun Street in Harlem Park.

The officer called for additional units. Units responded and located two unknown male victims who had been shot. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was taken to a hospital and is in serious condition, police said.

Homicide detectives were notified and have assumed control of the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

