Male victim dies of gunshot wounds, dog shot in face in Waterbury, police say

A male victim died of gunshot wounds shortly after a dog was shot in the face in Waterbury Monday, and police said they are trying to figure out if the two shootings are related.

Police said officers were dispatched at 3:13 p.m. to a call about shots being fired on Arch Street. While they were on their way, a dispatcher told them a dog in the home had been shot. When they arrived, they saw that the dog had a gunshot wound to the face; the dog was taken to the Mattatuck Animal Hospital in Waterbury to be treated.

At 3:24 p.m., as officers investigated the dog’s shooting, dispatchers told them a shooting victim had been dropped off at Waterbury Hospital, police said. The male patient, who had several gunshot wounds, died before officers arrived at the hospital.

“As of this release, it has not been confirmed whether the two incidents (injured dog and deceased victim) are related,” Sgt. Robert Davis said late Monday afternoon.

Detectives continue to investigate and ask that anyone with information about either shooting call the detective bureau at 203-574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 203-755-1234.

