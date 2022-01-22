Male victim dies after shooting in Washington Park early Saturday, police say

A male victim died after he was shot in the 5700 block of Westmoreland Place in Washington Park early Saturday morning, police said.

The person’s identity had not been released as of early Saturday afternoon, but Washington Park police said the shooting occurred around 12:44 a.m. The victim was taken to a St. Louis hospital, where he died.

Washington Park police declined to release additional information and said Illinois State Police were investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Illinois State Police at 618-346-3990.