An unidentified male victim was found fatally stabbed Friday night in the South Shore neighborhood, Chicago police said.

About 8 p.m., a male victim was discovered lying on a sidewalk in the 7700 block of South Coles Avenue with stab wounds to the chest and right arm. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.

