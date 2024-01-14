Male victim found shot to death in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH — A man was found shot to death early Sunday in the city, and police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said deputies heard gunshots just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South F Street. On investigation, they found “a male victim deceased.”

No information about the victim was released, and deputies said no suspect or motive is known at this time.

Anyone who may have heard gunshots or any other commotion in the 200 block of South F Street in Lake Worth Beach is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS, deputies said.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Police hear gunshots, find man shot to death in Lake Worth Beach