Male youth, 17, arrested in Oct. 10 Topeka robbery and gunshot death of Victor Carlton, 17

A 17-year-old male was arrested Monday in connection with last week's southeast Topeka robbery and gunshot death of Victor Carlton, 17, of Topeka.

The name of the youth in custody wasn't being made public.

He was being held in the Shawnee County Juvenile Detention Center in connection with one count each of aggravated robbery and first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, said Topeka police Lt. Donna Eubanks.

Kansas law defines first-degree murder in the commission of a felony as being homicide resulting from the commission, attempt to commit or escape from an inherently dangerous felony.

When and where was Carlton killed?

Topeka police were called at 10:27 p.m. Oct. 10 to the 2000 block of S.E. Pennsylvania Avenue, where they found Carlton suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, said Rosie Nichols, public safety communications specialist for Topeka's city government.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Carlton was pronounced deceased at the scene, she said.

Carlton was a student at Topeka Virtual School, Topeka USD 501 said in a statement released last week.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Youth, 17, arrested in Oct. 10 Topeka gunshot death of Victor Carlton