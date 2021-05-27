Maleah Davis: Mother’s boyfriend jailed for 40 years for ‘tampering with a corpse’ in four-year-old’s death

Gustaf Kilander
·1 min read
(Independent)
(Independent)

Derion Vance, the man charged in connection with the death of four-year-old Maleah Davis, has pleaded guilty to tampering with a corpse and injury to a child and has been sentenced to 40 years in prison, officials say.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg’s Office in Houston, Texas said in a news release that the 28-year-old Vance dated Maleah’s mother.

On the morning of 4 May 2019, Vence, Maleah, and her little brother were all reported missing. Vence and the little brother showed up at a hospital that night, without Maleah. A month after her disappearance, Maleah’s remains were by the side of a road in Arkansas.

Vence was watching Maleah while her mother was on a trip out of state. Vence told police he had been attacked by unknown men when he was on his way to pick up the mother along with Maleah.

