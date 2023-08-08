A malfunctioning Cash App for a drug deal ended with a fatal shooting in Columbus

Devion Miley died from a bullet to the back with $547 and a cell phone in his pockets.

At 11 o’clock on a Saturday night, he staggered across the parking lot of the Midtown Shopping Center off Macon Road and collapsed in front of an old pita restaurant. He bled to death on the way to the hospital.

Most of his cash came from selling marijuana to Detric Bush and Zajaliq Riley, who’s now on trial for murder in Muscogee Superior Court.

Bush, 22, pleaded guilty July 25, agreeing to testify against Riley in exchange for prosecutors’ dismissing his murder charge. He pleaded to trying to commit a felony, to using a gun to commit a crime, and to having a firearm while on probation.

At the trial that started Monday, attorneys told jurors a twisted tale of the two suspects trying to buy marijuana with an app on their phones, repeatedly failing, and finally driving toward a nearby McDonald’s to get a Wi-Fi signal.

That errand was cut short when one customer paid cash, and the other killed Miley, said prosecutor Robin Anthony.

Cell phone issues

With a few deviations, the prosecutor, and Riley’s defense attorney Mike Garner, told jurors parallel stories in their opening statements Monday afternoon.

They said Bush and Riley met Miley in the parking lot at the Efficiency Lodge, 1776 Boxwood Place, a few blocks from where Miley was found shot. That’s where they were to make their transaction on May 8, 2021.

Bush paid Miley $500, using the Cash App to transfer funds from one bank account to another, but he messed up, Anthony said, saying Bush took the money from his girlfriend’s bank account, and he had to put it back.

Then Riley tried to pay Miley using the app, but the transfer didn’t go through, despite repeated attempts, the prosecutor said. So Riley, Bush and Miley got in a car to go to the McDonald’s on Macon Road to get a strong Wi-Fi signal, she said.

Riley was driving with Bush in the front passenger’s seat and Miley in the back seat behind him, she said. En route to McDonald’s, Bush decided to pay Miley cash, and gave him the money.

She said Bush later told investigators they were on Boxwood Boulevard near Macon Road when Riley stopped and ordered Miley to get out. Miley was opening the back door when Riley pointed a pistol over the front seat, shot him in the back, and drove away, she said.

The first 911 calls from passersby finding Miley came in about five minutes after the three men left the motel, she said.

Garner said Riley maintains that he paid Miley the $500, when they were unable to resolve the Cash App issue, and Miley got out of the car unharmed on Boxwood Boulevard to walk back to the Efficiency Lodge, where he had been living.

“He says, ‘That’s the last we saw of him,’” Garner said.

Defense attorney Michael Garner, left, is representing Zajaliq Stpaul Riley, right. Riley is accused of killing 20-year-old Devion Miley on May 8, 2021. 08/07/2023

Garner said Miley had been in the company of other drug dealers at the extended-stay motel, and his associates started calling 911 when he didn’t return in around 90 minutes, reporting that the 20-year-old had left with armed men. “They’re all telling the story right after this happened,” he said.

Having found Miley with no identification on him, homicide investigators questioned his cohorts that night. Detectives later found cell phone data confirming the Cash App transfers and failures, Anthony said.

She noted also that both Bush and Riley deleted their Facebook accounts shortly after Miley’s death. Garner told jurors the three men met after the marijuana Miley sold was offered on Facebook.

Bush was designated a first offender with no previous felony conviction and had been placed on probation for robbery on Sept. 17, 2019, his indictment says.

His recommended sentence in Miley’s homicide is 15 years with five to serve in prison and the rest on probation.

Riley is being tried on three charges:

Felony murder, allegedly for causing Miley’s death while committing the felony of trying to buy marijuana.

Criminal attempt to commit a felony, for trying to buy marijuana.

Possession of a firearm in the attempted commission of a felony.

The 22-year-old faces life in prison if convicted.