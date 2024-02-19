Malfunctioning taillight led Hall deputies to find meth during traffic stop on I-985

Two people were arrested following a traffic stop in Hall County on Thursday.

It was just after midnight when Hall County deputies stopped an SUV traveling northbound on Interstate 985 near the Spout Springs Road exit.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies saw that the SUV had a malfunctioning taillight and the vehicle was failing to maintain its lane of travel.

Officials said an odor of marijuana led deputies to search the SUV.

One of the passengers, identified as Ira Gregory Earls, 47, of Flowery Branch, had a bag containing 30 grams of methamphetamine, according to Hall authorities. During the search, deputies also found scales and a mirror belonging to Earls. He allegedly resisted arrest by grabbing the bag of drugs and pulling away from the deputy.

The driver, identified as Mindy Elizabeth Chattin, 52, of Dahlonega, was found in possession of less than an ounce of marijuana as well as a glass smoking device with white residue consistent with meth usage.

Earls was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects and obstruction-resisting arrest.

Chattin was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects. She received traffic citations for taillight violation, failure to maintain lane and driving without a license.

The third person in the SUV was not charged.

