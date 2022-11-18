Malgo Finance Introduces a Comprehensive Cryptocurrency Platform With Three Prominent Elements

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - (NewMediaWire) - November 18, 2022 - (King NewsWire) - Malgo Finance CEX, NFT marketplace, and DeFi wallet are evolved versions that are game changers for the blockchain industry.

Stocks and crypto exchanges are important platforms to trade and diversify investment. Though people doubt the credibility of such investment options, popular celebs and fortune 500 companies have made major profits through blockchain technology. Today, organizations earn up to 5x to 10x rewards on investments in crypto assets. However, such growth presents investors with multiple questions while choosing the best platform for trading crypto assets.

Unlike other projects, Malgo Finance offers three unique services in 1 token with a feature-rich and interactive user interface. It is accessible in all countries and supports most currencies with dedicated 24-7 customer services for hassle-free operations. This top-notch platform is governed by the MGXG token that regulates every transaction completed in the Malgo ecosystem. The project includes a centralized cryptocurrency exchange, NFT marketplace, and decentralized wallet.

The centralized exchange (CEX) mechanism makes investing less risky and increases the liquidity of each coin. Malgo NFT marketplace is a place for artists and creators worldwide to share their work. It will change how people buy, auction, and sell NFTs by giving an easy-to-use interface and multiple payment methods. Once a user is verified on the BNB chain, they can use Malgo's DeFi wallet to manage their assets and transactions in many other ways. Malgo's wallet is a non-custodial wallet completely private to the user and can't be interfered by the organization itself.

The security and performance audit of the Malgo Finance ecosystem is handled by a third-party partner company called CFG NINJA. It has analyzed the project on multiple facets, including token, liquidity, ownership, smart contract risk management, and other vulnerability checks. The project passed various tests with an audit and security score of 90%. The report also found that the Malgo cannot mint more tokens than the total available supply and current fees are zero that cannot be raised more than 25%. According to the audit report, the project also allows investors to swap or sell total assets when needed.

Furthermore, the guiding token of Malgo Finance has a total supply of 35,000,000. It is based on solidity language and runs on the Binance Smart Chain.

Malgo Finance has nurtured strategic partnerships with various industry leaders to benefit MGXG tokens in the long run. Its major partners include BitMart Exchange, BscScan, PancakeSwap, CFGNINJA, and PinkSale.Finance, ICO Holder and Coinsource. The project is aligned with its roadmap and ready to achieve its objectives in the 4th quarter of 2022.

The token will be listed on Bitmart Exchange in USDT pair on 23rd November and later on MEXC Exchange by the end of November 2022.

Deposit Date & Time at BitMart Exchange: 11/21 9AM UTC

Trading Start: 11/23 9 AM UTC

Withdraw: 11/24 9 AM UTC

Later, Malgo Finance will also launch the MGXG staking program for its users to provide the complete utilities of the project, as well as 14% Supply, which will be burned in 3 Quarters.

Malgo Finance offers services to help improve business operations and grow an investment portfolio. Its goal is to change how blockchain-based asset and investment management systems work. The Malgo platform focuses on being open, keeping data safe, and being strong enough to manage any problem that exchanges usually have.

Twitter - https://twitter.com/malgofinance?s=21&t=iRrx_SyudSlCRaveZerMOQ

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/malgo-finance

Telegram - https://t.me/malgofinance

Discord - https://discord.com/invite/AQhPQhPST8

Medium - https://medium.com/@malgoFinance

Media Contact

Name: M Danish Qazi ( CMO )

Company Name: Malgo Finance

Email: CMO@malgo.finance

Website: https://malgo.finance/

Address 1: 21-B, Blue bay tower, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, Dubai-U.A.E

City: Dubai

Country: United Arab Emirates