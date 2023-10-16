Malgorzata Wnuczek: River search resumes over woman missing since 2006

Specialist divers have resumed searches of a Leicester river in connection with the disappearance of a woman 17 years ago.

Malgorzata Wnuczek, then 27, was last seen catching a bus in Sunningdale Road, Leicester, on 31 May 2006.

The River Soar was searched around Mill Lane bridge in June after a man was arrested in connection with the case.

The new two-day search will focus on remaining unidentified objects within the riverbed, officers say.

The last contact Ms Wnuczek, known by her family as Gosia, had with her loved ones was via text message on 29 May 2006, Leicestershire Police said.

A 39-year-old man who was arrested in the Greater Manchester area on 6 June in connection with the investigation remains on police bail.

Det Ch Insp, Jenni Greenway, senior investigating officer, said: "During the previous search of the river, some items were found within the riverbed that we were unable to identify.

"This next phase of the investigation is to establish what they are and whether they are anything that could provide us with information as to what happened to Malgorzata."

