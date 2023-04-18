Mali country profile

Map of Mali

Once home to several pre-colonial empires, the landlocked, arid West African country of Mali is one of the largest on the continent. For centuries, its northern city of Timbuktu was a key regional trading post and centre of Islamic culture.

After independence from France in 1960, Mali suffered droughts, rebellions, and 23 years of military dictatorship until democratic elections in 1992.

In 2013, France intervened militarily at the government's request, but a jihadist insurgency in the north and central regions has since gathered pace.

Mali is renowned worldwide for having produced some of the stars of African music, most notably Salif Keita.

LEADERS

Interim head of state: Assimi Goïta

The military council that seized power in August 2020 is led by Colonel Assimi Goïta.

At first he put an interim president and prime minister in place, but ousted them in May 2021 in a dispute over their attempt to replace two Goïta allies in the cabinet.

West African leaders have expressed concern over the lack of opposition and civilian representation in the planned transition to elections.

Mali is struggling with a jihadist insurgency that has made much of the north and east ungovernable.

MEDIA

The great mosque of Djenne is one of the continent's most notable landmarks

The media environment in Bamako and the south is relatively open, but the presence of armed groups in the north poses dangers for media workers, says Freedom House.

Radio is the leading medium. There are hundreds of stations, run by the state as well as by private operators.

TIMELINE

Some key dates in Mali's history:

The Niger River serves as the country's main transport and trade artery

11th Century - Empire of Mali becomes dominant force in the upper Niger basin.

14th-15th Centuries - Decline of the Empire of Mali, which loses dominance of the gold trade to the Songhai Empire.

Late 16th Century - Moroccans defeat the Songhai, make Timbuktu their capital and rule until their decline in the 18th Century.

1898 - France completes conquest of Mali, then called French Sudan.

1960 - Mali becomes independent with Modibo Keïta as president. It becomes a one-party, socialist state.

2012 - Coup after which jihadists capture several towns. France intervenes militarily and recaptures key towns.

2020 - President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta ousted in coup.