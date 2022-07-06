Mali coup: How junta got Ecowas economic sanctions lifted

·6 min read
A Mali supporter holds a portrait of Malian junta leader Colonel Assimi Goita before the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 round of 16 football match between Mali and Equatorial Guinea at Limbe Omnisport Stadium in Limbe on January 26, 2022
A Mali supporter holds a portrait of Malian junta leader Colonel Assimi Goita before the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 round of 16 football match between Mali and Equatorial Guinea at Limbe Omnisport Stadium in Limbe on January 26, 2022

Mali's military junta whipped up nationalist sentiments as it successfully pushed West African leaders to end the economic blockade imposed on the country following a coup, writes regional analyst Paul Melly.

In return for setting a firm February 2024 election deadline, Mali's regime has secured an end to the sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas).

For ordinary Malians, particularly the urban population in the capital, Bamako, who consume more imported goods, the lifting of the sanctions is certainly good news.

Although the measures were not meant to curb the supply of basic essentials, in practice they were an additional pressure for traders and families already struggling to cope with the rise in world grain and fuel prices driven by the resurgence of world demand after the pandemic and then the Russian attack on Ukraine.

The sanctions were imposed in January after the junta, which seized power last year, announced a four-year delay in the transition to elected civilian rule. It has now pruned back the transition to less than two years, with elections starting in February 2024.

This was accepted by Ecowas leaders at their summit meeting in Ghana's capital, Accra, at the weekend.

'Bullying neighbours'

It is a significant success for Mali's regime, but also a huge relief for Ecowas, which has increasingly come to be viewed by many Malians, and many others across the region, as an over-weaning club of presidents who take a harsh line against military putschists but overlook their own faults.

Mali's military leaders and Prime Minister Choguel Maïga cleverly played on these popular perceptions to present themselves as the defenders of the people against bullying neighbours, who failed to appreciate the need for radical change in a country whose traditional elite had supposedly been rotted by corruption and complacency.

Over the past six months, every tough message from Ecowas or Europe and the United Nations, has been met with a defiant nationalist response from Bamako.

In mid-May the regime announced that Mali was quitting the G5 Sahel bloc, created in 2014 to coordinate a joint effort by Sahelian armies in fighting jihadist groups.

A displaced family is seen in a courtyard of Sevare where they found a shelter after fleeing their village of Guerri in central Mali, on February 27, 2020
Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes in Mali because of jihadist violence

The regime has maintained its collaboration with the Russian security contractor Wagner, despite allegations from Human Rights Watch and others about widespread abuses against civilians.

The breakdown of its relations led France and other European countries to announce the withdrawal of the troops they had deployed to fight jihadist groups, a process that will be complete with the departure of the final contingent from the French force Barkhane next month.

Meanwhile, the Bamako regime has imposed ever-tighter restrictions on the operations of the UN peacekeeping force known by its acronym Minusma, denying its investigators local access to investigate reported crimes, such as the army and Wagner's alleged killing of around 300 people in the village of Moura in late March.

Yet even as Mali became more defiant, it gradually reined back its political agenda, edging towards something that Ecowas might accept.

Spate of coups

West African leaders were initially ready to show some flexibility. Their envoy for the Mali crisis, former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, kept up his shuttle diplomacy visits to Bamako.

However, Ecowas felt it had to hold the line against the accelerating wave of military coups across a region that until recently could pride itself on being mostly ruled by governments elected in genuine multi-party systems.

The August 2020 coup in Mali was followed by a second putsch in May last year. Then in Guinea in September Colonel Mamady Doumbouya overthrew the increasingly autocratic President Alpha Condé.

President of the National Committee for Rally and Development (CNRD) Colonel Mamady Doumbouya (C) leaves a meeting with high level representatives of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Conakry on September 17, 2021
Colonel Mamady Doumbouya (C) is a former French legionnaire

And in Burkina Faso in January this year military officers ousted President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré - who had been elected to a second term in a genuinely democratic contest only 14 months earlier - amid anger at his failure to curb the spread of jihadist violence.

Then February saw what appeared to be a failed coup attempt in Guinea-Bissau. Eleven people died as soldiers loyal to President Umaro Sissoco Umbaló successfully fought off soldiers who attacked the government headquarters.

And there has been speculation that other countries in the region could also see military takeovers. So Ecowas certainly needed to deter potential putschists.

Yet at the same time its leaders have been desperate to find a way that would bring Mali, as well as Guinea and Burkina Faso, back into the club of countries that are governed by elected civilians, under proper constitutional rule.

And that has been important not just for the sake of West African democracy but also because Mali sits right at the heart of the Sahel crisis and the struggle to contain the spread of militant violence and inter-communal tensions.

Regional collaboration in tackling other pressures such as food insecurity and climate change could only be hobbled by the country's deepening isolation.

Retreat from confrontation

Step by step, the regime in Bamako took measures that have helped to reassure Ecowas leaders - the passage of a new electoral law and arrangements for an elections authority, and a detailed roadmap for the transition, and, above all, a fixed timetable that sets a firm deadline for the first round of the presidential election to take place in February 2024.

There still appears to be uncertainty over whether the new arrangements will deny the junta leader, Assimi Goïta, the right to stand in that election.

But Ecowas appears to have decided to "bank" the commitments that it could secure at this stage and remain in dialogue with the Malian leadership over the remaining details.

Malian soldiers are celebrated as they arrive at the Indipendence square in Bamako on August 18, 2020
Many Malians welcomed military rule in the hope that it would end jihadist violence

West African leaders concluded that this is sufficient to justify the lifting of sanctions. And for them, there is a further big plus point.

This compromise deal opens the path to a gradual retreat from the damaging confrontation with a defensively nationalist Bamako regime and a gradual restoration of the normal cooperative relationships between Mali and its neighbours - so badly needed as the region struggles to tackle to the Sahel crisis.

And in that same vein, Ecowas has also managed to reach agreement with Burkina Faso's military junta on a timetable for a transition back to democracy, with a return to civilian rule in July 2024.

Ecowas hopes these precedents will encourage the Guinean military regime to follow suit. It has chosen Benin's former President Thomas Boni Yayi as its mediator, to try to negotiate a deal with the regime in Conakry.

Paul Melly is a consulting fellow with the Africa Programme at Chatham House in London.

You may also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats work to keep Black voters motivated ahead of midterms

    ABC News’ Averi Harper spoke with Democratic leaders and voters at the Essence Festival in New Orleans on efforts to boost Black voter engagement this midterm election year.

  • 22 Malian migrants died in boat disaster off Libya: UN

    Twenty-two Malian migrants died in a boat disaster off the Libyan coast, the UN said Tuesday, citing survivors who reported victims drowning and dehydrating with three children reportedly among the dead.

  • Palestinian Authority Rejects US Conclusion on Reporter’s Death

    (Bloomberg) -- The Palestinian Authority rejected the inconclusive findings of a US investigation into the killing of Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter Wit

  • The US dollar is trading at its strongest level against the euro in 20 years as recession fears push the pair closer to parity

    "Slowdowns fears are now arguably the main driver of currencies globally," said one strategist at the US Dollar Index hits highs not seen since 2002.

  • Voices: It’s finally over for Boris Johnson – those who work most closely with the PM have given up on him

    There’s no doubt fresh leadership will revitalise the government, but the old challenges – like Brexit – will remain, writes Sean O’Grady

  • Shanghai, Beijing order new round of mass COVID-19 testing

    Residents of parts of Shanghai and Beijing have been ordered to undergo further rounds of COVID-19 testing following the discovery of new cases in the two cities, while tight restrictions remain in place in Hong Kong, Macao and other Chinese cities. Shanghai has only just emerged from a strict lockdown that confined most of its 24 million residents to their homes for weeks and the new requirements have stirred concerns of a return of such harsh measures. The latest outbreak in China's largest city, a key international business center, has been linked to a karaoke parlor that failed to enforce prevention measures among employees and customers, including the tracing of others they came into contact with, according to the city health commission.

  • Boris Johnson latest news: New Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi criticises Sunak and Javid saying it's ‘easy to walk away’

    Boris Johnson premiership hanging by a thread Philip Johnston: Even Boris can't survive this Camilla Tominey: Everyone except PM can see show is over Who could replace Boris Johnson? Those bombshell resignation letters, in full

  • Taiwan touts new air force advanced training jet's abilities

    Taiwan's air force showed off its new locally designed and made jet trainer on Wednesday, touting the more advanced, combat-capable abilities of the aircraft that will replace aging and accident-prone existing equipment. Taiwan's armed forces are mostly equipped by the United States, but President Tsai Ing-wen has made development of an advanced home-grown defence industry a priority, especially as China, which claims the island as its own, steps up military modernisation efforts and drills near Taiwan. The new AT-5 Brave Eagle, made by state-owned Aerospace Industrial Development Corp with a budget of T$68.6 billion ($2.3 billion), had its first test flight in 2020.

  • McConnell wants to win the suburbs by defusing cultural hot buttons. Trump and his own party have other ideas.

    When Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell voted for the most significant gun violence prevention bill in nearly three decades, he offered a candid

  • Philippines’ Marcos Open to Military Exchanges With China

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he’s open to military exchanges with China, as he sought ways to expand ties between the two nations beyond the South China Sea territorial dispute.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaUkraine Latest

  • Russian foreign minister stops in Vietnam ahead of G-20

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Vietnam on Wednesday as part of an effort to bolster ties with a country that has not openly condemned its invasion of Ukraine. Lavrov, on his way to the Indonesian island of Bali for a G-20 meeting, sought to strengthen ties with Vietnam, which also has a strong relationship with the United States. Lavrov is currently on a trip to Asia to seek support amid his country’s diplomatic isolation by the West and punishing sanctions leveled over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Fed Minutes Could Bolster Bets for 75 Basis-Point Hike in July

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will unveil details of what policy makers debated last month that may shed light on how they view the near-term path for interest rates amid surging inflation and signs of a slowing economy.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to Chin

  • Putin Pal Drops Menacing Hint: a ‘Cleansing’ Is Coming for Europe

    IKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/Sputnik/AFP via Getty ImagesRussian President Vladimir Putin’s key ally Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has started hinting at what may be next in Russia’s war, and it doesn’t sound pretty.Lukashenko claimed this weekend that he thinks it’s time for Europe to face a “moral cleansing.”“The time has come for the forgetful Europe to give itself a moral cleansing,” Lukashenko said, without going into further detail about what that would entail, according to BelTA.Lukashenko

  • In Putin's Russia, the Arrests Are Spreading Quickly and Widely

    They came for Dmitry Kolker, an ailing physicist, in the intensive care ward. They came for Ivan Fedotov, a hockey star, as he was leaving practice with a film crew in tow. They came for Vladimir Mau, a state university rector, the week he was reelected to the board of Gazprom. The message sent by these high-profile detentions: Nearly anyone is now punishable in Vladimir Putin’s Russia. The flurry of arrests across the country in recent days has signaled that the Kremlin is intent on tightening

  • Donald Trump wants to sue former FBI officials Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, but can't find them after a half-dozen tries since March

    Trump lawyers say they've tried, failed 6 times to serve Page and Strzok with papers for his March lawsuit alleging a plot to 'rig' the 2016 election.

  • Joe Rogan says he refuses to host Trump on his podcast soon after saying Gov. Ron DeSantis would make a good president

    "I've had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I've said no every time," Rogan said.

  • Adam Kinzinger and his family are getting so many death threats over his Trump criticism that his office put together a 3-minute audio clip

    GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger and his family are receiving threats over his involvement on the House committee investigating the Capitol riot.

  • Russia's stated war aims begin catching up with reality

    The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament said on Tuesday that Ukraine had become a "terrorist state" and was doing everything to ensure that Russia did not stop its invasion at the borders of the eastern Donbas region as advertised. The remark by Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin marked an escalation of Russian war rhetoric but ignored the fact that Moscow's forces already occupy large parts of southern Ukraine as well. It suggested that Moscow, fresh from seizing the last parts of Ukraine's Luhansk region on Sunday, might be preparing once more to expand its stated war objectives, which it reined back a month into the invasion after an assault on the capital Kyiv and an advance on the second largest city Kharkiv were beaten back.

  • Fox News Potentially Facing Major Financial Damage In Dogged Suit Over Election Lies

    Discovery in the case could reveal bombshell messages among the Trump White House, Fox personalities, and even Rupert Murdoch.

  • The White House official that reports say is disputing account of Trump's actions on January 6 has a history of lying for him, former aides say

    Tony Ornato is said to have disputed Cassidy Hutchinson's claim that Trump grabbed the wheel and tried to go to the Capitol on January 6, 2021.