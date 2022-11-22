Mali govt bans aid groups receiving funds from France

BABA AHMED
·2 min read

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali's government has announced a ban on aid groups that are funded by France, the latest attempt by the coup leader in charge to distance the West African country from its one-time colonizer and former ally in the fight against Islamic extremism.

In a statement read late Monday on national television, the government said the decision was effective immediately and would apply not only to French non-governmental organizations but also those receiving “material or technical support from France.”

The move immediately raised fears for the hundreds of thousands of Malians currently receiving aid. The number of banned organizations is not yet clear but is believed to affect dozens including many Malian associations. They include groups providing emergency food aid and medical services, as well as those helping with water supply and agricultural issues.

Sekou Ahmed Diallo, a member of a Malian collective of non-governmental organizations, said members would soon propose “a diplomatic solution” to the government.

“I think that France has not been totally correct in its positions in Mali, but we must not take extremist positions, because there are areas where the state is absent and only NGOs are coming to support vulnerable populations,” Diallo told The Associated Press.

The announcement came only days after the French government announced it was suspending aid to Mali except for humanitarian needs.

Mali's coup leader Col. Assimi Goita has faced growing isolation after he seized power two years ago and then failed to meet an international deadline for organizing a new democratic election.

The U.K. recently announced it would be withdrawing its 300 peacekeepers from Mali, saying the country’s growing reliance on Russian mercenaries is undermining stability.

France, the one-time colonial power that had fought Islamic extremism for nine years in Mali, completed its troop withdrawal from the country earlier this year.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Reiterates It Won’t Sell Oil to Nations That Cap Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia doesn’t plan to supply crude or oil products to nations that implement a price cap, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapInstead,

  • An iCloud Feature Is Enabling a $65 Million Scam, New Research Says

    As you read this, there’s an army of bots pretending to be Apple users surfing the web and looking at ads, according to new research shared exclusively with Gizmodo. The ad fraud scheme is weaponizing a privacy feature called Private Relay, coopting a vast swath of traffic to show ads to robots and costing advertisers tens of millions of dollars in the process, researchers’ tests found. Apple has promised that the tool has “built-in fraud detection” and that advertising platforms can trust it, b

  • Berlin film fest gives Spielberg lifetime achievement award

    Steven Spielberg will be honored for his life's work at the Berlin International Film Festival in February. Festival organizers said Tuesday that the 75-year-old American director, producer and screenwriter will be awarded an honorary Golden Bear, the annual event's top prize, for a body of work that comprises more than 100 movies and series. The multiple Oscar winner's work “is unique in the history of international cinema of the past 60 years for its immense variety,” the festival said.

  • UK public borrowing surges as energy bill support takes effect

    Public sector net borrowing was £13.5bn in October, £4.4bn more than in the same month last year.

  • Ukrainian marines escape from Russian captivity

    Ukrainian Marine reconnaissance groups have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine by organising an escape from their captivity. Source: Ihor Kopytin, the People's deputy, on Facebook, and Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Quote from Kopytin: "I will reveal some details of the rescue of the Marine reconnaissance groups who were recently returned from Russian captivity, with whom I met as a representative of the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of W

  • How Elon Musk’s Twitter Faces Mountain of Debt, Falling Revenue and Surging Costs

    The social-media company is working to bring down expenses as many advertisers pause spending and debt payments loom.

  • Auburn vs. Bradley: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Tuesday’s game

    Here's all of the key information that you need to know for Auburn's opening game at the Cancun Classic on Tuesday night.

  • NFL Week 11: Former Vols’ stats

    How former Vols performed in Week 11 of the NFL season.

  • Commanders at 6-5: How often have you said that?

    It's not often Washington has been over .500 at this point of the season.

  • World Cup Twitter Reacts to Saudi Arabia's Upset Win Over Argentina

    Fans on Twitter are in disbelief at Saudi Arabias 2-1 Group C win over Argentina, as its one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

  • Twitter France Head Quits in Exodus, Says ‘It’s Over’

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s head of France announced his departure in a tweet on Sunday ahead of what may be additional layoffs at the embattled platform. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsD

  • UFC veterans in MMA and bareknuckle action Nov. 25-26

    Check out which veterans of the UFC are in action this week.

  • Iowa Hawkeyes Senior Day: Here’s to you, 22

    As we near Iowa's Senior Day this season, a more personal note to my little brother that I now get to look up to. Here's to you, 22.

  • ‘Final Crushing Blow’: Putin’s Men Scramble Over Feared Crimea Blitz

    GettyAfter a series of crushing defeats for Russia’s military in Ukraine from the northeast to the south over the last several weeks, Russian authorities in Moscow appear to be increasingly concerned that Ukraine has set its sights on seizing back Crimea next.Russian MP Andrei Gurulyov on Sunday urged Moscow to determine the risk of Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization launching an attack on Crimea, which Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Russ

  • Mike Pence Is Asked If Trump Is A 'Good Man' And His Swerving Answer Says It All

    The former vice president couldn't bring himself to say he still believes what he said in praise of Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

  • Ivanka Trump posts vacation photos from Egypt after skipping Trump's 2024 launch and saying she's done with politics

    The family vacation in Egypt comes less than a week after Ivanka Trump said she will not be joining her father's presidential campaign.

  • Election update Monday: Rollins concedes to Calvert in 41st Congressional District race

    In a statement posted on his social media accounts, Will Rollins said he called Rep. Ken Calvert to congratulate him on his win.

  • King Charles welcomes South African president Cyril Ramaphosa for ceremonial visit

    The King's reign has passed another milestone with Charles welcoming a foreign leader for an official state visit for the first time.

  • Merrick Garland Is Just Helping Trump Run Out the Clock

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyMerrick Garland is wasting our time. That’s according to New Abnormal podcast co-host Andy Levy and the show’s brand-new permanent co-host, Danielle Moodie. On Danielle’s first episode as an official host, she didn’t pull her punches on Republicans, Donald Trump, or Merrick Garland, who appointed a special counsel Friday to weigh criminal charges against the former president.“I am just beyond disappointed in Merrick Garland. Like, first

  • Pakistan Orders Probe Into Leak After Report on Army Chief’s Family Wealth

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan ordered an investigation into an alleged leak of confidential tax documents after an online news portal published a report about army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s family amassing property worth billions of rupees during his term in office.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBeyond Meat Plant’s