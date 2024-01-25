Mali Junta Ends Peace Agreement With Separatist Rebels

(Bloomberg) -- Mali’s military leadership has ended a 2015 peace accord with separatist Tuareg rebels as it accused talks mediator Algeria, of interfering in the country’s internal affairs.

“We note with deep concern the increasing number of unfriendly acts, instances of hostility and interference in Mali’s internal affairs by the authorities of Algeria,” government spokesperson Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga said in a speech broadcast on state television. Algeria’s actions undermine national security and sovereignty, rendering the pact inapplicable, he said.

Algeria has been leading the mediation in the context of the so-called Algiers process, signed about eight years ago. The peace accord has been supported by the UN Mission in Mali, which ended its operations last year at the request of the junta authorities.

