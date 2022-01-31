Mali junta expels the French ambassador: state television

Architectural Digest

Today Architectural Digest brings you to one of the most iconic ski locations on the planet, Aspen Mountain in Colorado, to tour 1001 Ute Avenue - a stunningly luxurious mansion currently on the market for $75 million. 7 bedrooms across over 20,000 square feet await you inside the 4-story single family home, complete with a full spa, indoor and outdoor jacuzzis, a bowling alley and much more. With the gondola to the top of Aspen Mountain just blocks away, a private access path allows you to ski right back to your door at the end of a day on the slopes. Additional Drone footage provided by DroneHub Media: https://dronehubmedia.com/