Mali junta leader sworn in as president after 2nd coup

  • FILE- In this Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 file photo, retired Col. Maj. Bah N'Daw, right, is sworn into the office of transitional president, and Col. Assimi Goita, left, head of the junta that staged the Aug. 18 2020 coup, is sworn into the office of transitional vice president, at a ceremony in the capital Bamako, Mali. Mali's military has released the transitional president and prime minister Moctar Ouane from detention Thursday May 27, 2021, after they resigned from their respective posts.(AP Photo, File)
  • An Estonian Barkhane force soldier mans the checkpoint at the entrance of their base in Gao, eastern Mali, Sunday June 6, 2021. Col. Assimi Goita who retook control of Mali's transitional government May 24 2021 by forcing the resignations of the civilian transitional president and prime minister is to be inaugurated in the capital Bamako Monday June 7, 2021. Meanwhile, France has suspended joint military operations with Malian forces until the junta complies with international demands to restore civilian rule. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
  • An Estonian Barkhane force soldier checks a Malian worker leaving the base after a day's work in Gao, eastern Mali, Sunday June 6, 2021. Col. Assimi Goita who retook control of Mali's transitional government May 24 2021 by forcing the resignations of the civilian transitional president and prime minister is to be inaugurated in the capital Bamako Monday June 7, 2021. Meanwhile, France has suspended joint military operations with Malian forces until the junta complies with international demands to restore civilian rule. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
1 / 3

Mali Crisis

FILE- In this Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 file photo, retired Col. Maj. Bah N'Daw, right, is sworn into the office of transitional president, and Col. Assimi Goita, left, head of the junta that staged the Aug. 18 2020 coup, is sworn into the office of transitional vice president, at a ceremony in the capital Bamako, Mali. Mali's military has released the transitional president and prime minister Moctar Ouane from detention Thursday May 27, 2021, after they resigned from their respective posts.(AP Photo, File)
BABA AHMED
·2 min read

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s coup leader Col. Assimi Goita was sworn in Monday as president of a transitional government, solidifying his grip on power in the West African nation after carrying out his second coup d’etat in nine months.

The inauguration ceremony in the capital, Bamako, came as Mali faces increasing isolation from the international community over the junta’s power grab. Already the African Union has suspended Mali’s membership and France has temporarily suspended its joint military operations with the Malian military to exert pressure on Goita to step aside.

Goita, who first grabbed power in August 2020 by overthrowing Mali’s democratically elected president, eventually agreed to a transitional government led by a civilian president and prime minister. But two weeks ago he ousted those civilian leaders after they announced a cabinet reshuffle that sidelined two junta supporters without consulting him. Mali’s constitutional court also approved him as interim president.

During his inauguration speech, Goita called on Malians to display “cohesion and solidarity.” He pledged to reduce government spending and “to facilitate access to drinking water and primary health care.”

He also promised that presidential elections would be held on schedule.

“I would like to reassure the international community that Mali will honor all of its commitments,” he said.

Goita faces international pressure to hold an election in February 2022, as required by the original transitional government agreement last year. Given the latest developments, however, it is unclear what will happen on the election front.

Continued political instability in Mali, many fear, could further embolden Islamic extremists, who have been carrying out attacks for nearly a decade in the country’s volatile north.

The West African regional bloc, known as the Economic Community of West African States, has been supporting mediation talks in Mali. ECOWAS also called for a new civilian prime minister in Mali to be nominated immediately, and a new inclusive government to be formed.

The regional bloc, and the AU, have made clear that the head of the transition government, the vice president and the prime minister should not under any circumstances be candidates in the next presidential election.

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan is returning to Mali this week to continue mediation on behalf of ECOWAS.

Islamic extremists took control of major towns in northern Mali after the 2012 coup. Only a 2013 military intervention led by former colonial power France pushed the extremists out of those towns. France and a U.N. force have continued to battle the extremists, who operate in rural areas and regularly attack roads and cities.

Recommended Stories

  • Mali coup leader Goita sworn in as president

    Assimi Goita - the Malian colonel who has overthrown two presidents in the past nine months - was sworn in as interim president on Monday (June 7).The 38-year-old special forces commander had already been declared president by the constitutional court last month.He was formally sworn in during a ceremony in the capital, where he vowed to oversee a transition toward democratic elections:"This new situation offers us the opportunity to put the process of transition back in the direction desired by the people. The challenges are immense, the legitimate expectations of the people are as big."Goita is under pressure from regional and international powers to ensure elections go ahead next February as scheduled.As many worry the political upheaval could strengthen Islamist insurgents based in the country's desert north.Goita was one of several colonels who overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita last August.He then arrested serving president Bah Ndaw and the prime minister last month. Both later resigned while in custody.Last week, West African regional bloc ECOWAS and the African Union suspended Mali from their organizations, but declined to impose further sanctions. The World Bank said it had temporarily paused payments to the country on Friday (June 4) and France said it would temporarily suspend joint military operations with Malian troops.

  • French military suspension in Mali hits a struggling army

    France's decision to freeze joint military operations with Mali following the country's second coup in nine months is a major blow to a weak army fighting ruthless, highly mobile jihadists.

  • Apple WWDC Keynote Hints at Future of Computing

    Apple, in typical fashion, dropped loads of announcements at WWDC on Monday. Here’s what stood out from the crowd.

  • Africa Cup of Nations draw in Cameroon delayed by Covid-19

    The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations draw, scheduled for Yaounde on June 25, has been postponed due to Covid-19, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed on Monday.

  • Laverne Cox on the Future of Trans Liberation: ‘Representation Is Not Enough’

    Laverne Cox has been one of the most visible trans people in the world for the better part of a decade. After landing a role on Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black” in 2013 and being the first trans person on the cover of “Time” to illustrate what the magazine called “the transgender tipping point” […]

  • Scientists say new dinosaur species is largest found in Australia

    The Australotitan grew up to 30m (96ft) long and is among the largest dinosaurs found worldwide.

  • The Most Beautiful Churches in the World, from Ethiopia to Brazil

    Hiking through Georgia's Caucasus Mountains is a vacation in its own right. One of the essential stops on your trek should be the Gergeti Trinity Church, a 14th-century structure that can be reached within an hour or two from the base town of Stepantsminda. Built in the 1820s in Old Montreal, Notre-Dame Basilica is a stunning example of the Gothic Revival style, featuring two soaring towers, hundreds of intricate wooden carvings, and a looming Casavant Frères pipe organ that dates back to 1891.

  • Myanmar: The mysterious deaths of the NLD party officials

    The deaths of officials from Aung San Suu Kyi's party has raised scrutiny of the military's actions.

  • 40 Strict Rules the ‘Real Housewives’ Cast Members Have to Follow That You Probs Never Knew About

    Since 2006, Bravo and executive producer Andy Cohen have brought us nonstop drama with the Real Housewives franchise. Have you ever noticed that the Housewives exclusively talk on speakerphone on the show?

  • Australia's Melbourne eyes way out of COVID-19 lockdown as cases ease

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's Victoria state authorities said plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions in state capital, Melbourne, this week remained "on track" as new locally acquired coronavirus cases declined on Tuesday. Victoria, Australia's second-most-populous state, was plunged into a one-week lockdown on May 27 to contain a virus outbreak, forcing its 7 million residents to remain home except for essential business. The lockdown was extended in Melbourne until June 10, while some restrictions were relaxed in other regions in the state.

  • Younger brother of Michael Flynn takes command of US Army Pacific

    General Charles Flynn’s role in the Pentagon’s response to the 6 January Capitol riots has been closely scrutinised

  • Mali's Assimi Goita: special ops commander turned strongman

    Sworn in as Mali's interim president on Monday after a second coup, Colonel Assimi Goita is an enigmatic special forces commander who in less than a year has risen from obscurity to undisputed leader.

  • U.S. report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab - WSJ

    The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was referred to by the State Department when it conducted an inquiry into the pandemic's origins during the final months of the Trump administration, the WSJ report https://on.wsj.com/3pw8T5F said. Lawrence Livermore's assessment drew on a genomic analysis of the COVID-19 virus, the Journal said. Lawrence Livermore declined to comment on the Wall Street Journal report.

  • Las Vegas Police ID ‘Little Zion’ and Issue Murder Warrant for Mother

    Las Vegas Metropolitan Police DepartmentLas Vegas police have identified a young boy found dead in a forest 10 days ago and issued a murder warrant for the arrest of his mother.Authorities used DNA to determine the child, previously known only as Little Zion, is Liam Husted, 7, of San Jose, California. They are now searching for Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35.Mother and son left California in a blue Dodge Caliber on May 24 and drove to Southern California and then to Nevada. Moreno Rodriguez was

  • Military build-up on India-China border amid fears of new conflict

    When the snow melts on India's mountainous border with China it usually reveals an empty landscape of sheer ridges and plunging valleys. Border posts were once manned only by a handful of police armed with bats and clubs. But this year satellites have been able to pick up a rapid military build-up on both sides that threatens to pitch the two nuclear-armed neighbours into war. India has deployed 60,000 troops and heavy artillery to reinforce the border following clashes last year with Chinese so

  • Trump called Biden a 'mental r-----' while struggling in the polls in early 2020, according to a new book

    "How am I losing in the polls to a mental r-----?" former President Donald Trump said during a meeting in early 2020, according to a new book.

  • Police release color images of unidentified boy ‘Little Zion’ found dead near Nevada hiking trail

    Police hope the new images will help identify the boy, who was found dead of a homicide in Mountain Springs, Nevada

  • British woman in coma following crocodile attack at popular lagoon in Mexico

    A British woman is in a coma after being rescued from a crocodile attack by her twin sister near a popular surfing resort in Mexico. Melissa and Georgia Laurie, 28, were swimming by night in a lagoon 10 miles from the resort town of Puerto Escondido when the attack occurred, according to their family. The women's mother, Sue Laurie, from Sandhurst, Berkshire, said Melissa, a zookeeper, remained in a medically-induced coma. "She has water on her lungs and she has been coughing up blood. So we don

  • Critics who say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were 'rude' to name their daughter after the Queen weren't upset when Prince William and Kate Middleton did the same thing

    Analysis | Critics of Harry and Meghan are taking issue with the name Lilibet, even though Princess Charlotte was also named after her grandmother.

  • Stormy Daniels says she would 'love' to testify against Trump and is ready to tell Manhattan prosecutors 'everything I know'

    "I would love nothing more than my day in court and to give a deposition and to provide whatever evidence that they need from me," Daniels told CNN.