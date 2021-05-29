Mali names coup leader Col Assimi Goïta as transitional president

·2 min read
Colonel Assimi Go&#xef;ta speaks to the press at the Malian Ministry of Defence in Bamako, Mali
Military coup leader Colonel Goïta declared himself Mali's interim president days earlier

Mali's constitutional court has named the leader of the country's military coup, Colonel Assimi Goïta, as its transitional president.

Col Goïta had already declared himself interim president on Wednesday, two days after seizing power in Mali's second coup in nine months.

He also led the first coup last August, which saw the elected President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta forced out of office.

The court said Friday's decision was due to the "vacancy in the presidency".

On Monday, the two men tasked with steering the country back to civilian rule, interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, were detained by soldiers.

Col Goïta said that both men had failed in their duties and were seeking to sabotage the country's transition.

They were released on Thursday after resigning.

Friday's ruling by Mali's constitutional court stated that Col Goïta should take on the responsibilities of interim president "to lead the transition process to its conclusion".

This week's seizure of power followed a cabinet reshuffle that Col Goïta said he was not consulted about, and in which he said he should have been named vice-president.

Two army officers involved in the previous coup also lost their jobs in the reshuffle.

Earlier on Friday, in his first public comments since seizing power, Col Goïta defended his actions. "We had to choose between disorder and cohesion within the defence and security forces, and we chose cohesion," he said.

He added that a new prime minister would be appointed within days, and that elections would still go ahead next year as planned, AFP news agency reported.

Why is Mali so unstable?

It is difficult to enact reforms quickly - and the vast landlocked country is poor, with large areas underdeveloped.

A coup in 2012 led to militant Islamists exploiting the chaos and seizing the north of the country.

French troops helped regain territory, but attacks have continued as the insurgents have capitalised on the persistent political instability in the region.

This has all led to public confidence waning over the army leaders' ability to tackle the Islamist insurgency that has spilled into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

You may also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • Mali's top court declares coup leader Goita as interim president

    BAMAKO (Reuters) -Mali's constitutional court on Friday declared Assimi Goita, the colonel who led a military coup this week while serving as vice president, to be the new interim president. Goita became interim vice president after leading the coup last August that overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. The court said in its ruling that Goita should fill the vacancy left by Ndaw's resignation "to lead the transition process to its conclusion" and carry the title of "president of the transition, head of state".

  • Mount Nyiragongo: Why DR Congo fears the explosive power of a lake

    Volcanic activity has raised fears of a rare eruption at Lake Kivu in the country's east.

  • FAA warns Airlines to use "extreme caution" flying over Belarus

    The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday advised U.S. passenger airlines to "exercise extreme caution" when flying over Belarus.Driving the news: The European Council called for an independent investigation into the country's diversion of a flight to arrest an opposition leader and advised EU-based carriers to avoid the airspace. President Biden said Monday his administration is coordinating with the EU on a response. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe FAA's said Friday that the agency was "working closely with other U.S. agencies to determine whether any additional measures may be necessary, and will evaluate an international investigation report to determine the risks for U.S. passenger airlines flying in that area," Reuters wrote.The Friday notice does not apply to cargo carriers like UPS, which have flight paths over Belarus.Context: Russia on Thursday blocked at least two European planes from landing in Moscow because they were attempting to avoid Belarusian airspace.The need to reroute flights through Russia is one of the reasons the FAA stopped short of issuing a formal order or suggesting that American passenger airlines cancel flights over Belarus, Reuters reports. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the detention of journalist Raman Pratasevich, but has not criticized the move by Aleksandr Lukashenko, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In fact, the two strongmen met Friday in Sochi.Go deeper ... Biden: U.S. will coordinate with the EU on Belarus responseLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Children's remains found at Canadian school

    Authorities in Canada have uncovered the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, at the site of a former residential school for indigenous students.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday described the discovery as heartbreaking.The children were students at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia, which closed in 1978, according to the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Nation. Chief Rosanne Casimir said in a statement that their remains were found with the help of a ground-penetrating radar specialist.In 2015, a six-year investigation into Canada's now-defunct residential school system found that it committed "cultural genocide," forcibly separating indigenous children from their families.The report documented horrific physical abuse, rape, malnutrition and other atrocities suffered by many of the 150,000 children who attended the schools, which were typically run by Christian churches from the 1840s to the 1990s.It found more than 4,100 children died while attending the schools.That figure does not appear to include the previously undocumented discovery of the 215 children, buried under what was once Canada's largest residential school.In 2008, the Canadian government formally apologized for the system.In a tweet on Friday Trudeau called the news a "painful reminder of that dark and shameful chapter of our country's history."The Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Nation said it was reaching out to the home communities of the victims.They expect to have preliminary findings by mid-June.

  • Mali's coup leader Assimi Goïta declares himself president

    Col Assimi Goïta, who headed last year's coup, strips the country's current leaders of their powers.

  • Ethiopia Tigray crisis: Warnings of genocide and famine

    Concern is mounting about the devastating effects of the conflict raging in Tigray since November.

  • Here's what changes with COVID-19 restrictions expiring

    Most COVID-19 restrictions will go away as of Saturday, but some businesses and industries will keep the requirement in place.

  • Remains of 215 children found at former indigenous school site in Canada

    TORONTO (Reuters) -The remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site of a former residential school for indigenous children, a discovery Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described as heartbreaking on Friday. The children were students at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia that closed in 1978, according to the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Nation, which said the remains were found with the help of a ground penetrating radar specialist. "We had a knowing in our community that we were able to verify," Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Chief Rosanne Casimir said in a statement.

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • Macron says it is in Europe's interest to provide Africa with COVID-19 vaccines

    Shipping COVID-19 vaccines to Africa is not just a moral duty but it is also in Europe and the world's interest in order to prevent the resurgence of new virus variants, French President Emmanuel Macron said in Rwanda. Macron said France was on track to deliver 30 million COVID-19 vaccination doses to Africa by year-end, that Germany would also deliver 30 million doses and that collectively the European Union would deliver more than 100 million doses to Africa this year. "To help Africa get vaccinated ... is first of all a duty of solidarity, and it's also quite simply ...in the interest of all European countries, all the countries in the world," said Macron during a visit to a vaccination centre in Kigali on the sidelines of a state visit.

  • Brooklyn prosecutors begin probe into whether Ukrainians used Rudy Giuliani to interfere in 2020 election

    They’re probing his relationship with Andriy Derkach, a Ukrainian member of parliament the Treasury Department has previously labelled an ‘active Russian agent’

  • Senate eyes R&D bill to counter China, bolster manufacturing

    What started as a pragmatic effort to boost scientific research and development has morphed into sweeping Senate bill aimed at making the U.S. more competitive with China and other countries, including $50 billion in emergency funds to shore up domestic computer chip manufacturing. The American Innovation and Competition Act is key to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plans and was headed toward final passage as debate dragged into early Friday morning. It’s also a test of whether the split 50-50 Senate can accomplish bipartisan achievements at a time when there’s pressure on Democrats to change the rules to push past obstruction and gridlock.

  • Mike Tyson reveals magic mushrooms ‘saved my life’ and hopes psychedelics can now change the world

    Former heavyweight champion calls psilocybin an ‘amazing medicine’

  • Credit Suisse scandals prompt Switzerland to think unthinkable: punish bankers

    Exasperation with Credit Suisse following a string of scandals is prompting Switzerland to rethink a system in which top bankers have been largely untouchable. Credit Suisse's heavy losses from the collapse of family office Archegos and the decimation of billions of client investments backed by insolvent British financier Greensill have angered regulators and triggered a rare discussion among lawmakers about fining bankers. The debate, the biggest public discussion about banking reform since the financial crash, centres on ending the current laissez-faire regime, where fines on bankers are not possible, to copy Britain's stricter rule book.

  • 9-year-old shot jumping on trampoline at birthday party has died, Minnesota family says

    Trinity Ottoson-Smith had “plans to change the world,” her mom said.

  • ‘You’ve lost your mind’: Paul Gosar mocked for quoting U2 song about MLK to praise slain Capitol rioter

    Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot dead by police officer inside Capitol Building on 6 January

  • Facebook won't remove posts claiming COVID-19 is human-made

    Facebook says it will no longer remove claims that COVID-19 is human-made or manufactured “in light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts." Since the pandemic began, Facebook has been changing what it allows on the topic and what it bans. In February, it announced a host of new claims it would be prohibiting -- including that COVID-19 was created in a Chinese lab.

  • The Hurricanes switched up their lines after warmups. It took another switch late to win.

    If Rod Brind’Amour overthought things early in Game 6, he figured it out late.

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • The absence of the indispensable Jaccob Slavin only underlined his value to the Hurricanes

    Carolina did not lose a game in the series against the Predators with the workhorse defenseman in the lineup.