Mali’s transitional president resigns while in detention

BABA AHMED
·2 min read

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s transitional president has resigned while he and the prime minister are in detention after being arrested by the military earlier this week.

The resignation comes as representatives of the West African regional bloc are in Mali to mediate the political crisis, officials said Wednesday.

The U.N., the African Union and other international bodies have urged Mali’s military to release the transitional president and prime minister, who were to lead an 18-month civilian transitional government.

Transitional President Bah N’Daw dismissed Prime Minister Moctar Ouane Wednesday before handing in his own resignation letter to former junta leader and transitional Vice President Col. Assimi Goita, according to a military official. A West African diplomat who is involved in mediations also confirmed the resignation and dismissal. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to speak to the press on the subject.

It was unclear under what conditions the two leaders stepped down.

Goita likely intends to take power himself to control the transition, the diplomat said.

On Tuesday, Goita retook control of Mali, saying he had deposed the president and prime minister on accusations they had formed a new government without consulting him. The two were arrested Monday by the military hours after naming a new Cabinet that did not include two major former junta leaders.

International mediation with Mali's military, led by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan of the West African regional body known as ECOWAS began Tuesday and stretched into Wednesday at the Kati military camp outside the capital, Bamako, where the deposed leaders have been held.

The international community has condemned the detention of the transitional leaders, with French President Emmanuel Macron describing it as a coup and warning of repercussions, including targeted sanctions.

The EU has also warned that it is “ready to consider targeted measures against political and military leaders who obstruct the Malian transition.”

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats plot when to pull plug on infrastructure negotiations

    Senate Democrats are settling on an endgame for their bipartisan infrastructure negotiations: let them continue through the week after their Memorial Day recess, then forge ahead on their own if there's no deal.Why it matters: President Biden said he hoped both parties could agree on a deal for roads and bridges before the holiday, but with the talks crumbling, Democrats are now readying to revert to Plan B — budget reconciliation — to get shovels into the ground.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) told Axios, “I think we are reaching the end of the period in which we have not seen serious Republican proposals. And sooner than later, we've got to make it clear that we are going forward to address the crises facing the market.”Asked if he’s started working on a potential backup package, Sanders nodded and said “Yes.” An aide said later he was referring to a budget resolution.What we're hearing: Some Senate Democrats are privately looking at the week of June 7, when their chamber reconvenes after Memorial Day, as the last-ditch period for finding common ground. If the two parties are still as far apart on a deal by the end of that week as they are now, they predict Democrats will likely decide to move forward by themselves.This loose timeframe comes despite President Biden's deadline for having a infrastructure deal struck before they leave town this week.Between the lines: "I think they message the hell out of the difference this week and back home next week, market-test their umbrage," a Senate Democratic aide said of Democratic leaders.White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday the administration is "not quite there" on giving Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) the go-ahead on a fast-track bill.Nonetheless, Psaki emphasized this week is crucial, and said the ball is now "in Republicans' court."The details: Schumer has begun meeting with Sanders, chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, as well as the Senate parliamentarian about the reconciliation process to understand his tactical options.Sanders has long said he thought reconciliation — with its 51-vote approval margin, rather than the standard 60-vote requirement — would be the ultimate vehicle for an infrastructure bill."There will likely be a dual path where Schumer sets up the Budget Committee to be ready to go if talks fall apart," a senior Senate adviser told Axios.The Budget Committee would then set top-line numbers for the bill, and direct relevant committees such as the Senate Environment and Public Works and Senate Appropriations committees to report back with separate policy proposals.Schumer's policy team is expected to be the ones who eventually write the final legislation.Timing: Congressional Democrats, particularly the progressive wing of the party, are eager to get moving on a bill.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tentatively set July 4 as the date she wants infrastructure legislation approved in her chamber.Be smart: Right now, all eyes are on whether Congress can pass Schumer's “United States Innovation and Competition Act of 2021.”It combines proposals from senators from both parties to better position the United States against China and other global competitors.Some Democratic lawmakers and their aides suspect that if this bill, which has involved a series of Republicans, can't pass, then the entire mood in the Senate will shift away from comity.Under that scenario, Schumer would likely have a harder time convincing his caucus to continue trying to work with Republicans, aides told Axios.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Ex-school officer in Kansas City, Kansas, gets life in prison for child sex crimes

    He must serve 50 years before he’s eligible for parole.

  • Kyrie Irving says he hopes his playoff return to Boston doesn't include 'subtle racism'

    Kyrie Irving said though he expects jeers and chants from angry Celtics fans, he hopes none of it is racist.

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Blue Jays' Phelps to miss rest of season after lat surgery

    Toronto pitcher David Phelps will miss the rest of the season following surgery to repair the latissimus dorsi muscle on the right side of his back. The 34-year-old right-hander had the procedure Monday with Dr. Anthony Romeo in Chicago, the Blue Jays said before their series opener at the New York Yankees. Phelps last pitched May 2 against Atlanta.

  • Toronto blanks Montreal 4-0 for a 3-1 lead in playoff series

    Alex Galchenyuk had plenty of memorable nights inside the Bell Centre. Galchenyuk set up two goals and scored into the empty net against his former team, Jack Campbell made 32 saves in his first playoff shutout, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Tuesday night for a 3-1 lead in their first-round series. “It’s the playoffs, man,” Galchenyuk said when asked if he still speaks with anyone on the other team.

  • 1 person dead after gunfire exchanged with police during Lenexa hotel disturbance

    Officers responded to the Extended Stay America hotel in Lenexa on reports of a disturbance in a hotel room.

  • Anger simmers in Malaysia as COVID-19 surge strains healthcare system

    Five medical workers in white protective gear battle to resuscitate a coronavirus patient in a quarantine centre on the edge of the Malaysian capital, but eventually fail. Despite a state of emergency imposed in January, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's government has been seen as struggling to rein in the infections, triggering public fury. The health ministry and Muhyiddin's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Widowed Marine raising son was really scammer targeting women on dating apps, feds say

    The 39-year-old man from Maryland is accused of stealing more than $276,000 from women in three states.

  • Campaign to remove Confederate Mount Rushmore in Georgia fails but flags will be moved

    Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park will keep carvings of Confederate leaders

  • Quadruple murder suspect found after week on the run ‘living in woods’

    ‘We had confidence that he was in our bubble and he was. He was in our bubble the whole time,’ Sheriff says of murder suspect

  • Manchin and Sinema challenge Senate GOP not to block Capitol riot commission

    Both senators oppose reforming filibuster as critical Democratic agenda items at risk

  • 3 dead after Japanese vessel, Russian freighter collide

    Three crew members of a Japanese crab fishing vessel died Wednesday after a collision with a Russian freighter in the Sea of Okhotsk, north of Japan’s Hokkaido island, officials said. The Russian cargo ship rescued all five crew members, but three were confirmed dead after arriving at the port of Mombetsu, Japan’s government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said. Japanese broadcaster NHK identified the Japanese vessel as the 9.7-ton Daihachi Hokko Maru, based in Mombetsu, and the freighter as the 662-ton Amur, registered in Nevelsk in Russia’s Sakhalin island.

  • Judge says Steve Bannon siphoned $1m from ‘build the wall’ campaign while dismissing indictment

    He was accused of pocketing more than $1 million from ‘We Build the Wall funds

  • Newsmax mocks AOC for getting therapy after Capitol riot

    The congresswoman says she had to “slow down” after the insurrection

  • Defiant Ghosn pins hopes on French probes to clear his name

    Auto magnate-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn is campaigning to clear his name, and hopes a visit by French investigators to his home in exile in Lebanon will be his first real opportunity to defend himself since the bombshell arrest that transformed him from a visionary to a prisoner overnight. In an interview with The Associated Press, the embattled former chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance dissected his legal troubles in Japan, France and the Netherlands, detailed how he plotted his brazen escape from Osaka, and reflected on his new reality in crisis-hit Lebanon, where he is stuck for the foreseeable future. Ghosn was arrested in Japan in November 2018 on accusations of financial misconduct and fled to Lebanon a year later.

  • Woman shares tip she learned from police officer dad which saved her from ‘hotel attack’

    The neat trick her stepdad taught her might have saved her life

  • The EU moves to isolate Belarus after the government diverted a flight carrying a Belarusian dissident

    Roman Protasevich's arrest drew international outrage as EU leaders condemned the forced grounding and called for his "immediate release."

  • EU seeks large AstraZeneca fine for alleged contract breach

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -A lawyer for the European Union accused AstraZeneca on Wednesday of failing to respect its contract with the 27-nation bloc for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and asked a Belgian court to impose a large fine on the company. The EU took the Anglo-Swedish firm to court in April after the drugmaker said it would aim to deliver only 100 million doses of its vaccine by the end of June, instead of the 300 million foreseen in the supply contract. AstraZeneca had delivered 50 million doses by the beginning of May, just a quarter of the 200 million vaccines foreseen in the contract by then.

  • Chester County suspect accused in 4 SC, Missouri murders denied bail. What to know

    Manhunt suspect Tyler Terry was captured Monday after a week on the run and is charged with four murders and other shootings in South Carolina and Missouri.