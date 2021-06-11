Mali under pressure as Macron announces troop withdrawal

  • Colonel Assimi Goita (C) has led two coups in a year in jihadist-plagued Mali
  • Mali
  • Army troops took control in capital Bamako at the end of May, the second time in a year
  • France troops have been deployed in Mali since 2013
  • Some Malians have demonstrated against France's continuing military presence
1 / 5

Mali under pressure as Macron announces troop withdrawal

Colonel Assimi Goita (C) has led two coups in a year in jihadist-plagued Mali
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kassim Traore, with Armel Baily in Ouagadougou
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mali's Colonel Assimi Goita is under intense pressure after French President Emmanuel Macron announced a troop drawdown in the war-torn Sahel, describing the West African state's strongman as a "putschist".

On Thursday, Macron said he would wind down the 5,100-strong Barkhane force that has battled jihadists in the semi-arid African region since 2013.

The announcement comes after Goita launched an internationally condemned coup against Mali's civilian leaders last month -- angering the former colonial power France.

France has undergirded the military response to the Sahel's long-running jihadist insurgency, which first emerged in Mali in 2012 but has since spread and now threatens the whole region.

At a news conference in Paris, Macron stressed that France "cannot be a substitute for political stability."

Details of the pullback have yet to be made public, but Macron said several hundred French troops will remain in the region as part of the so-called Takuba international task force.

In the Sahel, some are interpreting the announcement as a wake-up call for the region's ossified elites.

"Assimi Goita and his brothers in arms are going to have to tie their shoelaces tightly," said Le Pays, a leading newspaper in Burkina Faso, a Sahel country also plagued by Islamist violence.

Goita, who had already led a coup last August, was sworn in as Mali's transitional president on Tuesday.

Bowing to international demands, the colonel this week appointed a civilian prime minister and stood by a promise made by the leaders he ousted that elections would be staged next February.

By Friday, neither Goita nor his prime minister had publicly responded to news of the French troop drawdown.

- 'Putschist' -

Last August, Goita led young army officers in ousting elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita after weeks of protests over perceived corruption and a bloody jihadist insurgency.

After the West Africa bloc ECOWAS imposed sanctions, the junta handed power to a civilian-led transitional government, which promised to restore civilian rule in February 2022.

But Goita deposed its leaders on May 24 after they carried out a government reshuffle that sidelined some junta figures, provoking diplomatic uproar.

The African Union and 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended Mali, a country dependent on international partnerships.

One of the world's poorest states, Mali's security forces suffer from poor equipment and training.

On Wednesday, Goita appeared to have earned a reprieve after ECOWAS said it had been "reassured" by his promises to stage elections.

But France took a harder line. It suspended military cooperation with Mali pending guarantees that the army would quit politics.

On Thursday, Macron announced the end of Barkhane but also slammed ECOWAS for setting a "bad legal precedent" by recognising a "putschist".

Ornella Moderan, the head of the Sahel programme at the Institute for Security Studies, said France is not conducting a complete withdrawal from Mali.

Despite the critical tone, "dialogue has not broken down" she said.

- 'Honourable way out' -

Mohamed Coulibaly, a Malian security consultant, said the latest coup simply provided a pretext for the French to disengage.

For years, Paris has pushed Western allies to contribute troops to the Sahel in a bid to lighten its burden in the seemingly intractable conflict.

"Faced with the fear of getting bogged down in the Sahel, (France) was looking for an honourable way out," Coulibaly said.

There are fears that the French move will further destabilise fragile Mali, however.

Thousands of people have been killed in the conflict to date, and hundreds of thousands more have fled their homes.

Alpha Sow, a retired Malian soldier, told AFP that a French pullback from outposts in the lawless north will "create a big void".

Seeking to allay these concerns, French Defence Minister Florence Parly pointed on Friday to the increasing capabilities of local troops.

France's military commitment to the region "will remain very significant," she also said.

Parly added that French forces had killed "four terrorists" in northern Mali on June 5, including Bayes Ag Bakabo, the prime suspect in the deaths of French reporters Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon in 2013.

- 'Deaths upon deaths' -

Aboubacar Siddick Fomba, a politician viewed as close to the military junta, said France's intervention had failed.

But the way is now open for military cooperation from Russia, China or Turkey, he said.

The sentiment has long struck a chord in Mali, where France's military involvement has led to protests and is often criticised on social media.

Yaya Koulibaly, a bricklayer in the capital Bamako, said French troops made no difference.

"Every day there are deaths upon deaths, (the French army) can leave without any problem," he said.

"We will work and defend ourselves," he said.

kt-ab-siu/eml/tgb/ri

Recommended Stories

  • Macron to reduce French military troops in Africa's Sahel

    French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday announced the future reduction of France’s military presence fighting Islamic extremism in Africa’s Sahel region. In a news conference, Macron spoke about the “profound transformation of” France’s military operation in Mali and neighboring countries. The French operation will be replaced by another cooperation and support mission of French troops that will further rely on regional partners and continue to focus on fighting against Islamic extremists, he said.

  • France ends West African Barkhane military operation

    PARIS (Reuters) -President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday France's operation battling Islamist militants in the Sahel region of West Africa would come to an end with troops now operating as part of broader international efforts in the region. France, the former colonial power, has hailed some success against Sahel militants in recent months but the situation is extremely fragile and Paris has grown frustrated with no apparent end in sight to its operations and political turmoil especially in Mali. "The time has come to begin a deep transformation of our military presence in the Sahel," Macron told a news conference, referring to the Barkhane operation, which has some 5,100 soldiers across the region.

  • The 'inconvenient' Mrs Habyarimana straining France-Rwanda ties

    The fate of an elderly Rwandan widow, who has spent decades trying to avoid a trial for genocide while living in France, is one of the key sticking points in the delicate process of reconciliation undertaken by Paris and Kigali in recent months.

  • Iran judiciary chief stages 1st campaign rally despite virus

    Iran's leading presidential candidate staged a mass rally in the country's southeast that drew thousands of supporters, sparking controversy Thursday as the first such gathering amid the raging coronavirus pandemic that has largely halted traditional election campaigning. Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's hard-line judiciary chief, toured the oil-rich southwestern Khuzestan province and addressed some 5,000 supporters at a sprawling football stadium in the city of Ahvaz late on Wednesday.

  • Gunmen kill one, kidnap 5 in Nigeria college attack

    Gunmen have attacked a college in northwest Nigeria, killing one student and kidnapping five other people, a teachers' union and an official said on Friday.

  • Senate Republicans Introduce Bill Requiring Congressional Approval for New Iran Deal

    Republicans proposed legislation Friday that would require President Joe Biden to secure congressional approval before a new nuclear deal is forged with Iran.

  • Tan France Says Gigi Hadid Will Be One of 'My Go-Tos' for Parenting Advice When Son Arrives

    Soon-to-be dad Tan France said he plans to get "invaluable" advice from Gigi Hadid, who welcomed her first child, daughter Khai, in September

  • Eating More Fruit Helps Lower Your Risk of Diabetes, According to New Research

    Seriously! Find out why, plus how much to nosh on daily to score the biggest bang for your bite.

  • Ethiopia postpones vote in two regions citing irregularities

    Ethiopia’s electoral board announced on Thursday that elections in two regional states would be postponed, citing irregularities and problems with the printing of ballot papers. The chairwoman of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), said that Harar and Somali regions would cast their vote in September. "For some constituencies the election will be done in a second round on September 6," Birtukan Mideksa told reporters in the capital Addis Ababa.

  • Why is the German military ditching 6,000 gallons of booze?

    Would you join the military for free booze? And, if so, how much? In the past, the German military has employed some creative measures to tempt new recruits, including providing soldiers with two cans of beer—or an equivalent quantity of another beverage—per day. But, according to German Defense Ministry spokeswoman Christina Routsi, the German commander in Afghanistan has recently banned the consumption of alcohol for security reasons, resulting in a huge pile-up of untouched booze at Camp Marm

  • Tennis-It's 'go time' for Federer, 39, with favoured grasscourt season about to begin

    Roger Federer says he has seen "improvement and no setbacks" since returning to the Tour in March after over a year out due to two knee operations and with his grasscourt season kicking off in Halle next week, it's "go time". Federer initially eyed a return at this year's Australian Open a year after exiting the 2020 Grand Slam at the semi-final stage, but slow progress in his recovery delayed his comeback. He played his first match back at the Qatar Open but said he was targeting full fitness for the grasscourt season and wants to reach his peak by Wimbledon, where he has won eight of his 20 Grand Slam titles.

  • Exclusive: China's attacks on 'foreign forces' threaten Hong Kong's global standing - top U.S. envoy

    The top U.S. diplomat in Hong Kong said the imposition of a new national security law had created an "atmosphere of coercion" that threatens both the city's freedoms and its standing as an international business hub. In unusually strident remarks to Reuters this week, U.S. Consul-General Hanscom Smith called it "appalling" that Beijing's influence had "vilified" routine diplomatic activities such as meeting local activists, part of a government crackdown on foreign forces that was "casting a pall over the city". Smith's remarks highlight deepening concerns over Hong Kong's sharply deteriorating freedoms among many officials in the administration of President Joe Biden one year after China's parliament imposed the law.

  • Prince Harry hits back at report on baby name in rare rebuke, says he consulted queen in advance

    A BBC report on the name of Harry and Meghan's new baby caused them to issue a statement saying they asked the queen in advance to use her nickname.

  • Plane stopped in Charlotte had some legal hemp — but most was marijuana, feds claim

    The cargo was bound for Switzerland, the border patrol says.

  • Who is on the hot seat for the Raiders this season?

    Who is on the hot seat for the Raiders this season?

  • Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Leaving Adidas for Jordan Brand

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly making moves from Adidas, Footwear News reports. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the pro football player is leaving his longtime ties with the German sportswear brand to sign a major contract with Nike-owned Jordan Brand. The deal will make Prescott the only Jordan Brand quarterback in the league, […]

  • UEFA Euro 2020: Schedule, how to watch, top players

    France, England and Belgium are among the top teams heading into the long-awaited Euro 2020 tournament.

  • All This ‘Root Causes’ Immigration Talk by Kamala Harris Is a Cop-Out

    REUTERSAt least now we know why Kamala Harris wasn’t picked to be Secretary of State:Her diplomacy stinks.The vice president’s trip to Guatemala and Mexico was supposed to help get at what she says are the “root causes” of the current crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border. Instead, it may have made matters worse.First, this root-causes business is horse crap. The spinners within the Biden administration concocted that line to skirt the embarrassing fact that Harris is tasked with solving the border c

  • G-7 summit, new Chicago police policy, 'In the Heights': 5 things to know Friday

    World leaders gather for the G-7 summit in England, Chicago institutes a new foot-chase policy and more news to start your Friday.

  • Jacquez Jones to Kentucky looked like a quick deal for both sides. It wasn’t.

    Jacquez Jones led Ole Miss in tackles last season and was expected to lead the Rebels’ defense in 2021.