Malia Obama will reportedly help write Donald Glover's new TV series

Childish Gambino has reportedly found a new TV collaborator — and it's a former White House resident.

Donald Glover has signed a multi-year overall deal with Amazon, finding a new home on streaming after working for FX, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But this report also reveals that one of the projects Glover is producing for Amazon has "begun staffing a writers room," and none other than former President Barack Obama's daughter Malia Obama "is among those recruited to work on the series."

The project from Watchmen writer Janine Nabers is reportedly called Hive and is "rumored to revolve around a Beyoncé-like figure." This won't be Malia Obama's first time working in television, though, and she interned on Lena Dunham's HBO show Girls in 2015.

"She's an angel," Dunham said of Malia Obama in 2017, per Vanity Fair. "She was interning at HBO, and they thought, What if she comes a couple days a week to the set of Girls? She loved the show, and I mean, obviously we weren't, like, making her go get our coffee. You're not going to send [the president's daughter to get coffee]. But she wanted to do all the jobs. That was the cool thing. She was totally enthusiastic."

She also served as a production assistant on the Halle Berry series Extant and interned for The Weinstein Company, E! Online notes. Malia Obama will be heading to Amazon, of course, as her parents Barack and Michelle Obama continue to work with Netflix, with Michelle Obama having just announced a new children's cooking show for the streamer. Presumably, Hulu is getting its pitches over to Sasha Obama as we speak.

More stories from theweek.com

The parts of Texas not on its ERCOT power grid appear to have weathered the freeze with few outages

Trump comes out of hiding

Texas governor walks back Fox News comments on Green New Deal, says gas, coal failed in Texas freeze

