Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Malibu Boats's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 Malibu Boats had US$113.6m of debt, an increase on US$108.5m, over one year. However, it does have US$27.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$86.2m.

NasdaqGM:MBUU Historical Debt, November 4th 2019 More

A Look At Malibu Boats's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Malibu Boats had liabilities of US$75.3m due within a year, and liabilities of US$165.6m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$27.4m as well as receivables valued at US$28.0m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$185.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Malibu Boats has a market capitalization of US$689.2m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Malibu Boats has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.70. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 16.6 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. In addition to that, we're happy to report that Malibu Boats has boosted its EBIT by 38%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Malibu Boats can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Malibu Boats recorded free cash flow worth 60% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.