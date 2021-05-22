Malibu shooting leaves at least 1 dead; suspect at large: report

A manhunt was underway in Malibu, California, on Friday evening after a shooting reportedly left at least one person dead.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. along Pacific Coast Highway near the beach, according to KABC-TV in Los Angeles.

When sheriff's deputies arrived they found one gunshot victim, the station reported.

The victim was a man in his 20s who was in his pickup truck at the time of the shooting, the station reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We've only been on scene a short time, but we have no information linking him to either working in this particular area or residing in this particular area or having any type of acquaintances that live in this particular area," Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Lt. Brandon Dean said of the victim, according to KABC. "We're going to do our best to find out who did it as quickly as possible," Dean said.



No other information was immediately available.