'Malicious' death of Nebraska teen found at Tonto National Forest under investigation

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office marked vehicle.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the "malicious" death of a Nebraska teen found in the Tonto National Forest last week as a homicide, officials said Friday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Parker League was visiting Arizona and staying at a home in Tempe, believed to have been his last known location, where his belongings were left behind, the sheriff's office said.

League was also reported missing by Tempe police.

At around 7 a.m. on June 13, League's body was found inside a bonfire pile in a remote desert area in Tonto National Forest (Hackamore).

The Sheriff's Office did not provide any details on the condition or nature of the remains, adding only that the death was "malicious."

"The death of Mr. League was malicious and is actively being worked by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit," MCSO spokesperson Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said in a statement.

An investigation remained ongoing, and no other information had been released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Death of Nebraska teen found at Tonto National Forest under investigation