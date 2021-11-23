Malikah Shabazz, 56, daughter of Malcolm X, found dead in Brooklyn, NY: report

Malikah Shabazz, the 56-year-old daughter of slain civil rights activist Malcolm X, was found dead Monday in her Brooklyn, N.Y., home, according to a report.

The death did not appear to be suspicious, WABC-TV of New York City reported. Authorities said she was found inside her home by her daughter, the report said.

Shabazz is one of six children parented by Malcolm X and wife Betty Shabazz.

EXONERATIONS FOR 2 MEN CONVICTED IN MALCOLM X'S 1965 DEATH

Malcolm X was assassinated in New York City in 1965 at age 39. Betty Shabazz died in June 1997 at age 63, about three weeks after suffering severe burns in a fire started by her 12-year-old grandson, who later received a juvenile detention sentence.

Shabazz’s death came just days after two men – one of them deceased -- were exonerated in connection with her father’s death after being convicted in 1966.

Malikah Shabazz had several run-ins with law enforcement over the years.

In 2017, she and her daughter were arrested in southern Maryland, charged with stealing a rental truck that contained seven pit bulls.

In 2011, Shabazz pleaded guilty to stealing the identity of an elderly family friend in North Carolina and running up more than $55,000 in credit card bills.

At the time of her arrest in that case, Shabazz was facing several outstanding warrants in New York City on charges of larceny, forgery and identity theft.