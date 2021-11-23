Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, found dead, NYPD says

Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of slain civil rights leader Malcolm X, was found dead in her home on Monday afternoon, the NYPD confirmed to CBS News. Shabazz was found by her daughter and at this point, her death is not considered suspicious, police say.

Shabazz, 56, was the one of twins who was born to Betty Shabazz after Malcolm X was killed, Bernice King tweeted late Monday. King is the youngest child of slain civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The news comes just days after a New York Supreme Court judge exonerated two of the three men convicted of killing Malcom X in 1965. Judge Ellen Biben's decision followed a two-year investigation by Manhattan's district attorney that determined Muhammad A. Aziz, 83, and the late Khalil Islam were "wrongfully convicted."

In the five decades since Malcolm X's death, Shabazz and her siblings had questioned the official narrative of the assassination and the role government agencies played in it, according to The New York Times.

From left, sisters Malikah, left, and Attallah, center, and Malaak Shabazz, after the funeral service for their mother Betty Shabazz at the Islamic Cutural Center of New York Mosque, Friday June 27, 1997. / Credit: AP Photo/Adam Nadel

Jurors for "Unite the Right" civil trial will continue deliberations Tuesday

Economic woes cripple Biden approval ratings, new polling shows

U.S. COVID-19 deaths in 2021 surpass 2020 death toll, according to Johns Hopkins University