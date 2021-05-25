Mali's coup leader Assimi Goïta seizes power again

·3 min read
Assimi Go&#xef;ta in September 2020
Assimi Goïta, who now serves as vice-president, said he was not consulted about a cabinet reshuffle

Mali's president and prime minister have been ousted by the officer who led last year's coup and became vice-president of an interim government.

Col Assimi Goïta says President Bah Ndaw and PM Moctar Ouane failed in their duties and were seeking to sabotage the country's transition.

They were arrested hours after a government reshuffle which saw two senior army officers replaced.

Col Goïta says elections will still go ahead next year as planned.

But he ignored pleas from the UN chief, the African Union, the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), the EU and the US that the president and prime minister be released without any preconditions.

The two men have been held at a military camp outside the capital, Bamako, since they were arrested on Monday evening.

What caused the crisis?

By Beverly Ochieng, BBC Monitoring

Col Goïta says he was not consulted about the cabinet reshuffle, which he says he should have been as vice-president.

After last year's coup, the junta leader had sought to lead the interim government, which is overseeing an 18-month transition to civilian rule.

However, the regional body Ecowas, which mediated the transition deal, insisted on a civilian leader.

Yet Col Goïta clearly remains the real power broker in the unstable West African nation.

His removal of Ibrahim Boubaca Keïta as president last year was generally celebrated.

It had followed weeks of anti-government protests over rising insecurity, alleged corruption and a failing economy.

But the slow pace of change over the last nine months has been causing tensions.

An ongoing strike by the main union is in its second week and threatens to cripple the economy.

The interim government agreed to appoint a new broader-based cabinet in the face of these problems and the threat of renewed protests.

Col Goïta is not the only person to be upset by the reshuffle - the opposition group behind the protests last year, M5 RFP, was also infuriated that it did not get rewarded with any ministerial positions.

What happens next?

A delegation from Ecowas is expected in the capital, Bamako.

Last year, it threatened sanctions unless a caretaker government under civilian leadership took over from the military.

Now that Col Goïta has effectively torn up that agreement by taking charge, it is not clear what the repercussions will be.

He has asked people to go about their business as usual and promises the military is committed to the transitional deal.

Mali President Bah Ndaw (centre) . File photo
President Bah Ndaw (centre) is being held at a military camp

It is also not yet clear what the M5 RFP will make of the move - it had threatened to go back to the streets at the beginning of June because of the growing discontent.

The group had been critical of the prime minister.

Why is Mali so unstable?

It is difficult to stage reforms quickly - and the vast landlocked country is poor and large areas of it are underdeveloped.

Map
Map

A previous coup in 2012 led to militant Islamists exploiting the chaos and seizing the north of the country.

French troops helped regain territory, but attacks continue as the insurgents have capitalised on the persistent political instability in the region.

This has all led to public confidence waning over the army leaders' ability to tackle the Islamist insurgency that has spilled into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Recommended Stories

  • Nigeria protesters block highway after kidnapping surge

    Hundreds of protesters partially blocked a highway into Nigeria's capital Abuja on Monday after residents reported a spate of kidnappings in the area.

  • US-Russia standoff to take centre stage as Biden and Putin agree meeting

    Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will meet in Geneva next month, the White House said on Tuesday, setting the stage for a new chapter in the fraught US-Russian relationship. The meeting will be on June 16, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said. "The leaders will discuss the full range of pressing issues, as we seek to restore predictability and stability to the US-Russia relationship," she said. The day-long summit in the Swiss city is expected to focus on nuclear proliferation, Russian interference in US elections, climate change and the pandemic. Geneva was also the site of the 1985 meeting between Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and US president Ronald Reagan, which also focused on the nuclear arms race.

  • Biden-Putin summit will be held in Geneva on June 16

    President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 16 for their first in-person summit, the White House announced on Tuesday.Why it matters: The highly anticipated summit offers an early test of the Biden administration's goal of holding Russia accountable for its abuses while seeking a more "stable" and "predictable" relationship.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Tensions between the U.S. and Russia have soared in the first six months of the Biden presidency.U.S. intelligence declassified a report on March 16 finding that Putin authorized election influence operations aimed at denigrating Biden's candidacy, supporting former President Trump, and undermining public confidence in the vote.One day later, Biden said in an interview that he believes Putin is a "killer," prompting Moscow to recall its ambassador to the U.S.The Biden administration has imposed sanctions on Russia for election interference, the attempted poisoning and jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the SolarWinds hack of federal agencies and the occupation of Crimea.Russia has retaliated by expelling 10 U.S. diplomats and banning top U.S. officials from entering the country. Its massive military buildup on the eastern border of Ukraine drew warnings from the U.S. and its European allies.Despite the tensions, both governments have expressed interest in cooperating on areas of mutual interest, like climate change and arms control. Biden agreed to a five-year extension of the New START nuclear arms control pact as one of his first foreign policy moves after taking office, and Putin attended a virtual White House climate summit in April.The Biden administration also waived sanctions on the corporate entity and Putin-allied CEO overseeing the construction of Nord Stream 2, allowing the Russian-owned pipeline to bypass Ukraine and deliver natural gas directly to Europe. The move has been rebuked on Capitol Hill as a geopolitical gift to Putin.Timing: Ahead of meeting Putin, Biden will travel to the U.K. on June 11-13 for the G7 summit, followed by a trip to Brussels on June 14 for the NATO summit. Flashback: At a now-infamous summit in Helsinki in July 2018, Trump drew widespread condemnation by siding with Putin over his own intelligence community's assessment of Russia's interference in the 2016 election. Go deeper: What key senators want from a Biden-Putin summitMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mali's military detains President Bah Ndaw

    Military officers in Mali detained the interim president, prime minister and defence minister on Monday.That's what multiple sources told Reuters, just months after the country's former leader was ousted in a coup.Sources said President Bah Ndaw, Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and defence minister Souleymane Doucoure were all taken to a military base in Kati outside the capital Bamako.That came just hours after two members of the military lost their positions in a government reshuffle.The military's ultimate goal was not immediately clear.One official in Kati said this was not an arrest.Their detentions could exacerbate instability in the West African country, where violent Islamist groups linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State control large areas in the desert north.The United Nations' mission in Mali called for the group's "immediate and unconditional" release and said those who hold the leaders would have to answer for their actions.The region's top decision-making body, ECOWAS, said a delegation will visit Bamako on Tuesday to help resolve the "attempted coup."Kati's military base is notorious for ousting Mali's leaders.Last August, the military took President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to the town of Kati and forced him to resign.

  • Twilio invests in adaptive communications platform Hyro

    Hyro, formerly Airbud, is today announcing the close of a $10.5 million Series A financing round led by Spero Ventures, with participation from Twilio, and Mindset Ventures. Existing investors Hanaco Ventures, Spider Capital and Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator also participated in the round. Hyro is an enterprise application, currently aimed at the healthcare sector but with eyes on new verticals, that adds an intelligent layer of voice chat or text chat to any application or website.

  • Singaporean scientists have developed a new 'breathalyzer' test for COVID that can detect the virus within one minute

    The test involves a person blowing into a disposable mouthpiece linked to a breath sampler. It can accurately detect COVID-19 within one minute.

  • Biden: 'We have to be ready' for extreme weather

    "And so it's about, not about red states and blue states, you all know that. It's about having people's backs in the toughest moments that they face, ready with food, water, blankets, shelters, and more," Biden said.The $1 billion will help communities prepare for hurricanes, floods and wildfires, with a portion allotted specifically to disadvantaged communities, the White House said.It said the United States had 22 separate weather- and climate-related disasters in 2020 costing a total of nearly $100 billion in losses.The administration said it would develop and deploy "next generation climate data systems" through NASA to help track the impact of climate change and help forecast and monitor natural disasters to help prepare for them.

  • Under Center Podcast: Breaking down the 2021 Bears defense under new DC Sean Desai

    The Under Center group breaks down every defensive position group and gets you prepared for what to expect and what you should be looking for this year from the 2021 Bears defense.

  • Indian State Seeks Ban on Amazon’s ‘The Family Man’ Over Portrayal of Sri Lankan Tamils

    The South Indian state of Tamil Nadu has written to India’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar demanding a ban on Amazon Prime Video India series “The Family Man” on the grounds that it depicts Sri Lankan Tamils in a “highly objectionable manner.” The objection is on the basis of a trailer alone. The series […]

  • ‘Facebook should block everyone in Florida’: Social media law signed by Ron DeSantis slammed by experts and users alike

    ‘There’s no chance this will survive in court,’ law professor says of new legislation

  • Capitol riot suspect drove to Ted Cruz’s house with truck of molotov cocktails to befriend him before 6 January

    Man with stockpile of napalm tried to meet Ted Cruz before coming to capital before President Joe Biden certification vote

  • Trump says he has ‘very little doubt’ that coronavirus came from Wuhan lab

    Three Wuhan lab researchers became so sick in November 2019 that they had to be hospitalised

  • Former EU ambassador and impeachment witness sues Mike Pompeo and government for $1.8m in legal fees

    Gordon Sondland accuses former secretary of state of promising to cover attorneys’ fees ahead of bombshell ‘quid pro quo’ testimony

  • Derek Chauvin: how has he been charged and when will he be sentenced for the murder of George Floyd?

    The 45 year old could spend a maximum of 75 years in prison

  • ‘They make me sick’: Jewish CNN anchor slams Marjorie Taylor Greene Holocaust comments as furore grows

    ‘Don’t you dare speak for me’ says CNN’s John Berman after Ms Greene defended her comments

  • Russia threatens to slow down Google over 'banned content'

    The country’s media watchdog says it will slow down internet speeds to the site if the content is not deleted.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene defends comparing mask mandate to Holocaust as Republican colleagues turn on her

    The American Jewish Congress has asked Ms Greene to ‘immediately retract and apologise’

  • Lauren Boebert accuses Biden of trying to replace MLK with George Floyd in attack on family’s White House meeting

    The president will discuss police reform with the Floyd family

  • Police arrest 150 ‘unruly’ teenagers after thousands gather for TikTok star’s birthday

    The crowd vandalised shops, hurled fireworks, rocks, and bottles at the police

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’