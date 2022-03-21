Mali's detained former prime minister dies on medical parole

Boubeye Maiga, Prime Minister of the Republic of Mali speaks to media next to Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France at U.N. headquarters in New York
·1 min read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Mali's former prime minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga, arrested over corruption allegations last year, died of an undisclosed illness in hospital on Monday, one of his lawyers said.

Maiga, 68, was detained in August over his suspected role in the purchase of a presidential plane during the rule of ex-president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, ousted in a military coup a year earlier.

He was charged with multiple counts of graft and was awaiting trial. Lawyers maintained their client was innocent.

One of them told Reuters he died at a clinic in the capital Bamako on Monday morning, where he had been hospitalised on parole since December.

His family and doctors had unsuccessfully pushed for Maiga to be allowed to travel abroad for treatment as his health deteriorated in Bamako's main prison.

Relatives said authorities did not reply to their evacuation requests. There was no immediate response from two government spokespeople who Reuters sought comment from.

Maiga, a former defence minister, was named prime minister in 2017 and resigned two years later, four weeks after a massacre of some 160 Fulani herders by an ethnic vigilante group shocked the West African nation.

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Alison Williams)

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court news – live: Ted Cruz and GOP complain about treatment of Kavanaugh as Jackson hearing starts

    Follow the latest updates live

  • Sen. Graham and Feinstein give opening remarks in SCOTUS nomination hearing

    Republicans and Democrats aren't holding back as the hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson begins.

  • Statements from Chiefs’ Brett Veach, Andy Reid on signing of JuJu Smith-Schuster

    #Chiefs GM Brett Veach and HC Andy Reid provided statements on the addition of JuJu Smith-Schuster:

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton to Face More Protests About Colonialism During Tour Stop in Jamaica

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were forced to cancel one of the first stops during their visit to Belize after protests broke out ahead of the couple's arrival

  • Cambridges to face Jamaican protesters demanding Queen pay reparations for slavery

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge face a protest in Jamaica amid claims that the Queen has “perpetuated the greatest human rights tragedy in history”.

  • Russia court bans Facebook, Instagram on 'extremism' charges

    A Moscow court banned Facebook and Instagram on Monday for what it deemed extremist activity in a case against their parent company, Meta. The Tverskoy District Court fulfilled a request from prosecutors to outlaw Meta Platforms Inc. and banned Facebook and Instagram for what they called “extremist activities.” Prosecutors have accused the social media platforms of ignoring government requests to remove what they described as fake news about the Russian military action in Ukraine and calls for protests in Russia.

  • Russia warns relations with US could be severed in 'note of protest'

    Russia on Monday said it had summoned the U.S. ambassador to Moscow for a meeting to provide him a "note of protest" over President Biden's criticisms of Russia's war on Ukraine. The tough statement from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that that relations between Moscow and the U.S. could be completely severed because of Biden's remarks and steps by the U.S. government to punish Russia over its invasion of neighboring Ukraine. "It...

  • China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 crashes with 132 people on board

    A Boeing 737-800 owned by China Eastern Airlines crashed in the mountains in southern China's Guangxi region on Monday with 132 people on board, AP reports.The latest: The number of casualties and cause of the crash were not immediately known. The Civil Aviation Administration of China confirmed the crash and said an emergency rescue team was sent to the crash site.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.China's aviation administration said the 132 people on bo

  • Firefighters Respond After Plane Crashes Near Wuzhou

    Firefighters were responding after a China Eastern Airlines flight with 132 people on board crashed near Wuzhou, in China’s Guangxi region, on March 21, officials said.China’s Civil Aviation Administration said 123 passengers and nine crew were on board when the Boeing 737 went down.Twenty-three fire trucks and 117 fire rescue personnel were dispatched to the crash site, according to fire officials.Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered an investigation into the crash, state media reported. Credit: Wuzhou City Fire Rescue via Storyful

  • Wall Street slides after Powell's hawkish comments

    (Reuters) -Wall Street's main indexes fell on Monday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments sparked bets of more aggressive interest rate hikes, adding to investor concerns as the Ukraine conflict rages on. The U.S. central bank must move "expeditiously" to bring too-high inflation to heel, Powell said in his remarks prepared for delivery to a National Association of Business Economics conference, adding it could use bigger-than-usual interest rate hikes if needed. Traders now see a 60.7% chance of a 50-basis point rate hike at the Fed's May meeting, up from about 52% before Powell's comments.

  • How Could One of the World’s Favorite Jets Just Plunge to Earth Like a Ballistic Missile?

    WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty ImagesAviation experts are baffled by data showing that a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 about to begin its descent to the city of Guangzhou suddenly plunged vertically to earth like a missile, killing the 123 passengers and nine crew aboard on Monday.This horrific disaster, the worst in recent Chinese aviation history, highlights that the kind of data that once took investigators at least days to gather is now instantly available from open source tracking sites like Flight

  • Russia may not stop with Ukraine – NATO looks to its weakest link

    Hours after Russian missiles first struck Ukrainian cities on Feb. 24, German naval commander Terje Schmitt-Eliassen received notice to sail five warships under his command to the former Soviet Republic of Latvia to help protect the most vulnerable part of NATO's eastern flank. The hasty dispatch was part of Germany's scramble to send "everything that can swim out to sea," as the navy's top boss phrased it, to defend an area military strategists have long deemed the weakest point for the alliance. The vessels' sudden departure demonstrated how NATO, and Germany, were propelled by Russia's invasion into a new reality and face what officials, diplomats, intelligence officials and security sources agree is the most serious threat to the alliance's collective security since the Cold War.

  • Ukrainian historian: Putin made two huge miscalculations

    A Ukrainian historian wrote in an opinion piece in The New York Times on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin made two major miscalculations regarding the invasion of Ukraine.Yaroslav Hrytsak, a historian and professor at the Ukrainian Catholic University, wrote that "Russian aggression has been met with heroic Ukrainian resistance and united the West."He referred to Putin as a "master tactician but inept strategist" and said he has made...

  • Thousands of supporters were pumped to see Trump. Here’s what they had to say

    In deep-blue Broward County, throngs of former President Donald Trump’s supporters flocked to the edge of the Everglades Saturday clad in red, white and blue to see America’s 45th president and other conservatives speak at the latest stop of the American Freedom Tour.

  • US defense secretary says Russia's invasion of Ukraine has 'essentially stalled' and that Putin's strategy is feeding his troops 'into a wood chipper'

    "He's not been able to achieve the goals that he wants to achieve as rapidly as he wants to achieve them," Lloyd Austin said of Putin.

  • A Boogaloo Boi Tried to Join the Foreign Legion In Ukraine — It Didn’t End Well

    He duped his local newspaper into giving him a hero’s sendoff. His story is now being used as Russian propaganda

  • Letters to the editor for Monday, March 21, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • The soldier who killed Che Guevara is dead; a Miami exile who was there that day remembers | Opinion

    The Bolivian soldier who earned the admiration of Cuban exiles by executing Ernesto “Che” Guevara in 1967 died earlier this month. That’s big news for Miami’s historic Cuban exile community.

  • Why Russia's tank war stalled in Ukraine

    With Russia's invasion of Ukraine in its fourth week, Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of CENTCOM, discusses how Putin's plan to take the capital of Kyiv with a lightning strike using his vaunted tank army has been foiled – and what it means for Ukraine going forward.

  • Permanent daylight saving time is not a great idea. Congress, move on.

    Why can’t the Senate act this quickly to pass anything else? | Opinion