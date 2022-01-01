Mall of America 'back to normal' after shooting, lockdown

Jan. 1—Two people were injured in a shooting Friday evening at the Mall of America, according to Bloomington police. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Bloomington Police Department officials said the shooting happened about 5 p.m. Friday.

An officer patrolling the third floor heard a gunshot and quickly found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Deputy Chief Kim Clausen. Police provided first aid and the person was transported to a hospital. A second man who was "probably grazed" by a bullet was treated at the scene and released, Clausen said.

Police believe an altercation led to the shooting. The male shooter fled the scene. No weapons were recovered.

At 5:42 p.m., the Bloomington Police Department announced on Twitter that the mall was "back to normal operation." Mall shops closed as scheduled at 6 p.m., and a New Year's Eve celebration was canceled, a mall spokesman said.

Police from Edina, Burnsville and Richfield responded to the shooting.