Mall of America: Man in custody after 'throwing child' from upper story of famous shopping centre

A man has been arrested and taken into custody over an incident in which a five-year-old child may have been pushed or thrown from an upper balcony at the Mall of America.

Reports said a 24-year-old man was detained after the incident at the celebrated shopping complex, located outside of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Bloomington police chief Jeffrey Potts said witnesses told police the child may have been pushed or thrown from the mall’s third level to the first floor.

Officers gave first aid, but the five-year-old suffered “significant injuries” and had been taken to a hospital, Mr Potts said.

A witness told WCCO-TV a woman was screaming that someone had thrown her child from the third floor balcony. This was near the southeast corner of the mall.

“She was screaming ‘Everyone pray, everyone pray. Oh my God, my baby, someone threw him over the edge’,” said Brian Johnson.

Mr Potts said the suspect ran off after the incident but was quickly found and arrested at the mall, according to the Associated Press.

The officer said police did not believe there was any relationship between the man and the child or the child’s family. He says police did not have an idea about a possible motive.

“At this point we believe this is an isolated incident,” Mr Potts said. “We’re actively trying to figure out why this occurred.”

No details were immediately available about the child’s condition.

The 4.2-million-square-foot Mall of America is in Bloomington, about 10 miles south of Minneapolis. It is the fifth largest in the country.