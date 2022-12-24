Mall of America placed on lockdown after "reported shooting," police say

The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, was placed on lockdown Friday night after a "reported shooting," authorities said. Bloomington police and emergency medical crews were on scene.

"Please stay out of the area," police initially reported, later announcing that the "shooting scene" was "secured." The lockdown was lifted a little after 9 p.m. local time, the mall confirmed on Twitter, adding that it would remain closed for the rest of the night.

No details were immediately provided, and there was no word on possible injuries or fatalities.

During the lockdown, the mall had asked customers and employees to "remain in the closest secure location."

This is the scene outside the Nordstrom at the Mall of America, which is currently in lockdown mode. We’re working to learn more. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/1eXfTfyPDe — Allen Henry (@AllenWCCO) December 24, 2022

This marks the second time in past five months the mall has been placed on lockdown. On Aug. 4, the Mall of America was put on lockdown after shots were fired, but no injuries occurred.

The shooting caused chaos, sending panicked customers and employees running for safety. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said at the time that there had been an altercation between two groups near the cash registers of a Nike store. One of the groups left, but then returned, and one person fired three shots into the store, Hodges said.

Two men suspected of being involved in the shooting were arrested days later following a multiagency manhunt. Three others were also arrested, accused of helping the two men escape.

The mall began testing the use of a "weapons detection system" at its north entrance in October, according to CBS Minnesota.

