Is the mall open? Can I shop at Trader Joe’s? What’s open in Roseville on Thanksgiving

In the midst of all the holiday commotion, you might have missed something on your list.

The Sacramento Bee called a number of local businesses to confirm what is open and closed on Thanksgiving.

If you need to make a last minute purchase on Thanksgiving Day, here’s where you can stop in Roseville:

What grocery stores are open in Roseville on Thanksgiving?

Store hours can vary on location. Be sure to call the store ahead of time or check their website.

Smart and Final: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trader Joe’s: Closed.

Grocery Outlet: Closed.

Whole Foods Market: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WinCo Foods: 12 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will reopen at 7 a.m. Friday

Safeway: 12 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will reopen at 5 a.m. Friday

Sprouts: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Save Mart: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Raley’s: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nugget Markets: Closed.

Are the pharmacies open in Roseville on Thanksgiving Day?

Store hours can vary on location, so be sure to check by calling ahead or on the store’s website.

Walgreens: Closed.

Rite Aid: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., pharmacy will be closed

CVS: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., pharmacy will be closed

Remedy Rx Pharmacy and Compounding: Closed.

What Roseville coffee shops will be open on Thanksgiving?

Store hours vary on location. Be sure to call ahead before your visit.

Starbucks: Some locations will be open, but hours will vary.

Dutch Bros: 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Peet’s Coffee: Closed.

What stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving in Roseville?

Westfield Galleria at Roseville will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sam’s Club, Costco, Target and Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving Day in Roseville.

Government offices, including the DMV and the post office, will be closed. However, both will reopen the next day.

The library and most banks will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.