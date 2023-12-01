Mall at Robinson restaurant receives multiple health code violations

A restaurant within the Mall at Robinson received several health code violations in a recent report.

According to the Allegheny County Health Department, China Max at 100 Robinson Drive received multiple violations, including:

Unsafe food condition

Hot food held at unsafe temperature

Cold food held at unsafe temperature

Failure to use the food thermometer to monitor food temperatures

Inadequate cross-contamination prevention

Inadequate cleaning and sanitizing

Lack of a Certified Food Protection Manager

Lack of demonstration of knowledge

While several of the violation were deemed low risk, the high risk violations included the facility not sanitizing dishes, the rice cooker inserts having burnt rice pieces stuck on the inside, old food debris in the chicken tumbler and meat grinder and food debris being in storage areas.

The restaurant was given corrective actions for violations of all risk levels.

To see the full inspection report, click here.

