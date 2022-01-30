Mall shooting; Brockton High grad becomes model: 5 top Brockton-area stories last week

BROCKTON — The Brockton area prepared for a snowstorm that was expected to bring up to two feet of snow, a bomb cyclone and blizzard conditions.

A Brockton High graduate, Kelem Makonnen, has found success modeling and acting in Los Angeles, California. While attending Brockton High School in 2010, Makonnen took Bob Hogan’s acting class and discovered her love for the fine arts.

The family of Bridgewater father Chris McCallum is suing Quincy, its license board and a number people for $8 million for negligence after McCallum was punched in a post-concert brawl at the Squantum American Legion Post in 2019 and later died of his injuries.

A vehicle crashed into the front of a city home Tuesday morning, which resulted in extensive damage to the house and sent the driver to the hospital

In case you missed it, here are five stories from the past week throughout the Brockton area that resonated with our readers.

DA: 26-year-old man shot at South Shore Plaza has died, police still looking for shooter

A 26-year-old man died Monday after he was shot near a clothing store in Braintree's South Shore Plaza mall on Jan. 22. Dijoun C. Beasley, of Dorchester, died following the shooting, the Norfolk County District Attorney's office said. Beasley was shopping in a store on the main floor of the mall when he was shot by another man with a handgun. Police said the shooting, which happened inside the mall near Forever 21 about 3 p.m., was gang related. Beasley was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment.

Man shot at mall dies: DA: 26-year-old man shot at South Shore Plaza has died, police still looking for shooter

Authorities name alleged shooter: Prosecutor: Woman helped mall murder suspect hide; authorities name alleged shooter

Arrest made: Woman arrested in South Shore Plaza fatal shooting; investigation ongoing

'It has to stop': Braintree mayor Charles Kokoros calls mall shooting 'unacceptable'

Mall needs increased security: 'South Shore Plaza needs to step up and step up big': Braintree mayor seeks increased security

Story continues

Brockton High grad's dream comes true modeling, acting in LA

When Kelem Makonnen looks outside her luxe central Hollywood condo, she sees palms trees, people in the jacuzzi, and the famous Hollywood sign staring at her from a distance. Makonnen embodies her wildest dreams of being a published model, actress and living in her dream home in California. The Brockton native credits her success to listening to her instincts and following her dreams despite people’s opinions. “It’s okay to be a little delusional and have a blind faith in whatever higher power you’re subscribed to."

Brockton native becomes model: Brockton High grad's dream comes true modeling, acting in LA

Modeling portfolio: Brockton native showcases modeling talent

Dec. 1, 2021 -- Brockton High School graduate Kelem Makonnen models for a shoot for the designer watch brand G-Shock Casio for its new add campaign in Los Angeles, California.

Bridgewater mom's non-profit 'exploded' with donations to help foster, homeless kids

There are way more homeless children, even just in Bridgewater, than I ever thought there were,” Bridgewater mom Amanda Durante said. In the last few months, 33-year-old Durante said she has gathered clothing donations for three dozen homeless children in the Bridgewater and Brockton area. Her donation was made possible because of her efforts through her nonprofit — The Wandering Heart Project.

How to help homeless kids: Bridgewater mom's non-profit 'exploded' with donations to help foster, homeless kids

Wandering Heart founders Samantha Nurmenniemi of Bridgewater and Amanda Durante of Franklin stand with their collection of donated clothes at their wharehouse in Rockland on Wed. Jan. 19, 2022.

Brockton man convicted in 2013 fatal shooting denied new trial, convictions affirmed

A Brockton man convicted of fatally shooting another city man in 2013 has been denied a new trial and his convictions have been affirmed. The Massachusetts Appeals Court has affirmed the convictions of Linanel Brown-Madison, now 30, who was found guilty by a jury in 2017 of voluntary manslaughter, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a loaded firearm. Brown-Madison was sentenced to 12-15 years in state prison for the manslaughter conviction.

Manslaughter conviction upheld: Brockton man convicted in 2013 fatal shooting denied new trial, convictions affirmed

Linanel Brown-Madison, then 25, sits in Plymouth County Superior Court in Brockton during his murder trial, on Monday, March 6, 2017.

Why Brockton's Thomas Koonce has had his first-degree murder sentence commuted

Thomas Koonce has been serving a life sentence in prison for nearly 30 years. It's easy for him to remember how long he's been there, because he was incarcerated one month after his son was born. Now, after decades of no hope, 54-year-old Koonce has a chance at freedom. Earlier this month, Gov. Charlie Baker commuted his sentence. The commutation still has to be approved by the Governor's Council, but if approved, he can apply for parole. If he is approved for parole, he'd be out of prison on parole for life.

Sentence commuted: Why Brockton's Thomas Koonce has had his first-degree murder sentence commuted

Killer faces questions: Brockton killer faces withering questions, inspires impassioned, surprising support

Governor commuted his sentence: Baker commutes 1st-degree murder sentences of Brockton's William Allen, Thomas Koonce

Thomas Koonce of Brockton, left, listens on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 during his commutation hearing before the Governor's Council.

Staff writer Kathy Bossa can be reached by email at kbossa@enterprisenews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Mall shooting, Brockton model: 5 top Brockton-area stories last week