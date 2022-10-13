Mall shoplifter accused of knife threat

Oct. 13—MANKATO — An Iowa man was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon Thursday for allegedly lunging at a Mankato mall security officer with a knife after shoplifting in May, according to a criminal complaint.

A store worker at River Hills Mall reported Justin Martin Kruger, 38, of Thornton, Iowa, to the officer on May 15. The complaint states Kruger started running away to an exit when the officer approached him.

The officer said Kruger pulled out a knife and ran out to a vehicle, where a woman was waiting for him. Kruger was then alleged to have turned around and thrust the knife at the officer before getting in the vehicle and leaving.

