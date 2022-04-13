9-year-old girl hospitalized after shooting at mall in Victorville

Sheriff's officials said a 9-year-old girl is in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday night at the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville.

A 9-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday at the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville, a sheriff's official said.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials reported that at about 6:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a shooting at the mall on the corner of Bear Valley and Amargosa roads.

Officials said a female juvenile was struck by a bullet and transported to a hospital.

The suspect fled the scene and deputies are investigating leads. Deputies evacuated and searched the mall and no additional suspects were found.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident, sheriff’s officials said.

The mall will remain closed for the remainder of the evening.

Just before 7 p.m., an employee of a business inside the mall contacted the Daily Press to say a sheriff’s helicopter was circling above the mall with a PA announcement to leave the property along Bear Valley and Amargosa roads.

Meanwhile, deputies inside the mall told businesses to shut down and for employees and visitors to exit, employees said.

The Victor Valley Transit Authority took to Twitter Tuesday night to announce that due to continuing police activity in and around the mall, bus routes 21, 52, 53, 54, and 68 would be detoured to avoid the area.

Previous incidents

On Dec. 24, 2021, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a man with a gun inside the mall.

The reported incident, which happened just before 4 p.m., involved a man and woman arguing inside the mall. The man brandished a gun, swung it and struck the woman in the head, sheriff’s officials said.

“Bystanders intervened and pushed the male,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said. “The gun fell from his grasp, and people ran away.”

Deputies responded to the mall and launched an investigation that found no shots fired.

Deputies later located and detained the man near the Red Lobster restaurant in the mall parking lot. That’s where they discovered a gun in his backpack, Huerta said.

December shooting

Gunfire rang out at the mall on Dec. 22, 2021, making it the second incident of its kind at the shopping location in nearly one month.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Huerta told the Daily Press that the incident happened around 8 p.m.outside the mall.

Sheriff’s officials said a suspect fired at two juvenile victims, who were not hit. A suspect has not been found.

November shooting

Sheriff’s officials reported that 35-year-old William Pierce of Pomona died on Nov. 19, after a shooting that night at the mall.

The shooting involved an 8-year-old girl and her 19-year-old brother, who were both injured during the incident outside the mall’s Red Robin restaurant.

On Nov. 22, sheriff’s spokesperson Mara Rodriguez said the injured siblings had been released from the hospital and were recovering at home.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked by the Sheriff's Department to contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

