Mallet attack leads to Odessan's arrest

Jun. 14—A 53-year-old Odessa man was arrested Thursday after another man told authorities he attacked him with a rubber mallet.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a 911 call about an assault in the 800 block of Foster Avenue around 8:30 p.m. June 4.

The 51-year-old man told police he'd been laying down on a pallet when an intoxicated Guadalupe Verzoza walked in, struck his head and body with the rubber mallet and then walked outside and down the street.

The owner of the home gave police the same account of the incident and told them Verzoza also lived in the neighborhood, according to the report.

Officers found blood on the pallet and injuries consistent with a mallet, the report stated.

Verzoza was arrested June 9 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remained in the Ector County jail Tuesday on a surety bond of $25,000.