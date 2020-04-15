Mallinckrodt Announces Publication of Data on Acthar® Gel (Repository Corticotropin Injection) from its Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Phase 4 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) in Rheumatology and Therapy

-- The two-part multicenter study of 259 enrolled subjects showed >60 percent of patients achieved low disease activity (LDA) at week 12 with open-label therapy, an effect that was maintained in a proportion of patients with 12 additional weeks of treatment in the double-blind phase --

STAINES-UPON-THAMES, United Kingdom, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK), a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced the publication of findings from its randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind Phase 4 study to assess the safety and efficacy of Acthar® Gel (repository corticotropin injection, or RCI) in patients with persistently active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) despite treatment with stable background disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) and low-dose glucocorticoids. Results of the study were recently published online in Rheumatology and Therapy, an open access peer-review journal. Preliminary findings from the study were presented at the European Congress of Rheumatology 2019 (EULAR) held in June.

Mallinckrodt logo More

Acthar Gel is a naturally sourced complex mixture of adrenocorticotropic hormone analogs and other pituitary peptides. Acthar Gel is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as adjunctive therapy for short-term administration (to tide the patient over an acute episode or exacerbation) in RA, including juvenile RA (selected cases may require low-dose maintenance therapy).1 Please see Important Safety Information for Acthar Gel below.

The study, titled "Repository Corticotropin Injection for Active Rheumatoid Arthritis Despite Aggressive Treatment: A Randomized Controlled Withdrawal Trial," enrolled 259 adult patients (≥18 years of age) with RA who were treated at 60 centers in four countries between Nov. 7, 2016, and Feb. 13, 2019. Results of the study showed that Acthar Gel demonstrated the potential for effectiveness in achieving low disease activity (LDA) as assessed by DAS28-ESR2 in patients with active RA despite current treatment with low-dose glucocorticoids and one or two DMARDs.

"The results of this study suggest that there could be a reasonable risk-benefit for the short-term use of RCI over six months in appropriate patients with persistently active RA despite concurrent use of DMARDs and low-dose glucocorticoids. Many patients achieved LDA by three months with the response persisting for an additional three months in a majority of patients whether discontinuing or continuing RCI. The adverse event profile was similar in patients who continued and discontinued RCI,i" said Dr. Roy Fleischmann, Co-Medical Director of the Metroplex Clinical Research Center and Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and the study's lead author.

"Rheumatoid arthritis is a common autoimmune disease that can damage bone and joints and greatly impact daily functioning for patients. The goal of treatment is remission or low disease activity, but for a subset of underserved patients with debilitating RA who don't achieve remission or LDA with standard therapy, additional options are greatly needed," said Tunde Otulana, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Mallinckrodt. "We are encouraged by the results of this study that demonstrate Acthar Gel can be considered for appropriate patients in this persistently active population, and we're grateful to the patients, their families and clinicians who participated in the study."