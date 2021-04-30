- By GF Value





The stock of Mallinckrodt PLC (OTCPK:MNKKQ, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $0.2575 per share and the market cap of $21.8 million, Mallinckrodt PLC stock is estimated to be possible value trap. GF Value for Mallinckrodt PLC is shown in the chart below.





The reason we think that Mallinckrodt PLC stock might be a value trap is because Mallinckrodt PLC has an Altman Z-score of -0.66, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Mallinckrodt PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.30, which is worse than 72% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. The overall financial strength of Mallinckrodt PLC is 2 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Mallinckrodt PLC is poor. This is the debt and cash of Mallinckrodt PLC over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Mallinckrodt PLC has been profitable 6 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.2 billion and loss of $11.19 a share. Its operating margin is -22.84%, which ranks worse than 74% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. Overall, the profitability of Mallinckrodt PLC is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Mallinckrodt PLC over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Mallinckrodt PLC's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 83% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. Mallinckrodt PLC's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -44.2%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Mallinckrodt PLC's return on invested capital is -5.00, and its cost of capital is 4.88. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Mallinckrodt PLC is shown below:

In conclusion, Mallinckrodt PLC (OTCPK:MNKKQ, 30-year Financials) stock appears to be possible value trap. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. To learn more about Mallinckrodt PLC stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

