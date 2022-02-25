Mallory Beach wrongful death suit amended, says Murdaughs condoned underage drinking

The official logo for a charity founded in memory of Mallory Beach.

Almost three years to the day after the boating death of Hampton County teen Mallory Beach, her estate has amended its wrongful death suit to include the estates of the late Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, alleging that the Murdaugh parents condoned the underage drinking that led to the crash.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 24, 2019, a boat owned by suspended South Carolina attorney Richard Alexander "Alex" Murdaugh and allegedly piloted by his son, Paul, in Beaufort County waters, was involved in an accident that left Beach, 19, dead, several injured, and Murdaugh's son charged with three felony counts of boating under the influence.

All aboard were described by police at the time as "grossly intoxicated."

A lawsuit exhibit photo of Mallory Beach as a child.

That same year, the high-profile boat crash sparked the first of several lawsuits, as Beach's mother, Renee, filed her original wrongful death suit against Alex Murdaugh, his oldest son Richard Murdaugh Jr., who allegedly provided Paul with his driver's license to purchase alcohol under the legal age, and Gregory M. Parker, Inc. d/b/a Parker's Corporation, the convenience store chain that allegedly sold the alcohol to minors, among others.

That suit was later amended, as several parties were removed, and this third amended suit, filed in Hampton County Court of Common Pleas on Feb. 23, 2022, also names as defendants two of Murdaugh's brothers, John Marvin Murdaugh as the personal representative of Margaret "Maggie" Kennedy Branstetter Murdaugh's Estate, and Randolph Murdaugh IV as personal representative of Paul Terry Murdaugh's estate.

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot and killed at their Colleton County home on June 7, 2021, in an unsolved case that is still under investigation by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Strong allegations are made in this amended suit, including this statement: "Paul Murdaugh’s consumption of alcohol was condoned, encouraged and facilitated by Richard Alexander Murdaugh and Margaret Kennedy Branstetter Murdaugh."

The complaint further alleges:

Prior to Feb. 23, 2019, Maggie Murdaugh "had actual knowledge that Paul Murdaugh was consuming alcohol while operating the family vehicles and otherwise as evidenced by the fact she “liked” social media posts depicting Paul Murdaugh consuming alcohol as a minor" and that Alex and Maggie "knowingly and willfully allowed their minor son to illegally purchase and consume alcohol."

In the early morning hours prior to the boat crash, Maggie Murdaugh "actually spoke to an intoxicated Paul Murdaugh by telephone. However, she failed to stop Paul despite knowing he was intoxicated after having paid for the alcohol he consumed earlier."

Richard Murdaugh Jr., known as "Buster" in honor of his great-grandfather, misrepresented facts to the Department of Motor Vehicles "in order to obtain a duplicate identification to allow Paul Murdaugh to purchase and consume alcohol."

Paul Murdaugh refused "to stop the boat at the passengers’ request so they could safely get off the boat..."

A lawsuit photo exhibit of Mallory Beach's graveside memorial.

Allendale attorney Mark Tinsley, who represents the Beach Estate and two other boat crash survivors, filed almost identical personal injury lawsuits on behalf of those survivors on Feb. 15, making the same allegations made in the amended Beach complaint. Those complaints were also filed in the Hampton County Court of Common Pleas on behalf of crash survivors Miley E. Altman and Morgan L. Doughty.

Both Altman and Doughty reportedly suffered injuries in the crash. Both plaintiffs are demanding actual and punitive damages, costs and attorneys’ fees.

In addition to the previous Beach wrongful death suit, boat crash survivors Anthony Cook and Connor Cook filed personal injury lawsuits in 2021. All five boat crash suits are still pending in the courts.

Murdaugh case: Alex Murdaugh's 74 criminal charges add up, in theory, to 731 years of incarceration

Paul Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to the BUI charges and was awaiting trial at the time of his death. The criminal BUI case against him was dismissed after his homicide, but the investigation remains open by the S.C. Attorney General's Office.

Alex Murdaugh is currently facing nine civil suits. In addition to the boat crash incident, he is also facing civil and criminal cases related to allegations that he stole more than $8 million from legal clients, attorneys and other people who trusted him. He remains in a Richland County, S.C., jail on a $7 million bond while facing 74 criminal charges.

Because of the multiple lawsuits, all of Murdaugh's assets have been placed by court order under the control and management of co-receivers, who are tasked with creating a settlement fund for any alleged victims in the event they are awarded a judgment or settlement. The estates of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh are among those assets involved.

