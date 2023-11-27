Malls, museums and more: Where to find Santa Claus around Indianapolis in 2023

He's making a list, he's checking it twice, but you can see Santa Claus (whether you're naughty or nice) before Christmas Eve at locations throughout Indianapolis.

Here's when and where Santa Claus is coming to town.

Nov. 17 to Dec. 24. Times vary.

You can visit with Santa at Castleton Square Mall, 6020 E 82nd St. In order for families to ensure a visit, book online through the Castleton Square Mall website, whereissanta.com/mall/1351. Select a photo package when booking your visit. Prices range from $19 to $49.

Nov. 10 to Dec. 24. Santa's visiting hours vary.

Guests can visit and take photos with Santa at the Greenwood Park Mall, 1251 U.S. 31 North. In order to ensure your visit with Santa, families should book online at whereissanta.com/mall/1372. Prices vary from $19 to $49.

Dec. 1 to Dec. 24. Santa's visiting hours vary.

You can visit Santa at Hamilton Town Center, 13901 Town Center Blvd. For photos, it's recommended you book in advance online at whereissanta.com/mall/1373. Prices vary from $19 to $49.

Santa will be at the Indianapolis Children's Museum, 3000 N. Meridian St., from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24.

Saturdays and Sundays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Santa's visiting hours Tuesday through Friday will vary. Visit the Children's Museum's website, childrensmuseum.org/visit-santa, for a list of times.

Photo packages range from $30 to $70.

The Indianapolis Children's Museum has many opportunities for families to visit with Santa Claus, which include the Whimsical WinterFaire (Dec. 5, 6, 12 and 13) and Santa's Magical Morning (Dec. 10, 16 and 17), offering a light breakfast, as well as photos with Santa and special family activities. Ticket prices for Santa's Magical Morning run $5-30 and can be purchased online at bit.ly/47oaLCK.

Nov. 24 to Dec. 31. Hours vary.

Celebration Crossing returns to the Indiana State Museum, 650 W. Washington St., for another year of holiday fun. Children can hop on the Snowfall Express to journey through a forest populated by animals getting ready for the approaching winter. After the train ride, children can enjoy a visit with Santa.

Photo packages with Santa vary in price from $5 to $21.

The museum will is offering holiday events where families can visit with Santa, such as activities in Santa's Front Yard, 92 County Tree, Santa's Holiday Breakfast and lunch in the L.S. Ayres Tea Room. For a list of events, visit the Indiana State Museum's website at indianamuseum.org.

Nov. 18 to Dec. 30. Families can meet Santa in his study from 5-9 p.m. or get away to the tropics to see Vacation Santa from 3-9 p.m.

Families can visit with Santa during Christmas at the Zoo. Dating back to 1967, Indianapolis Zoo officials said theirs was the first zoo in the nation to hold a holiday lights event. Now in its 55th year, Indy's zoo will host Santa's Village under its Bicentennial Pavilion, which includes among other attractions Santa's Study, Mrs. Claus' Kitchen and the White River Gardens.

Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/3SXRLXw or at the zoo gates, 1200 W. Washington St.

Nov. 17 to Dec. 24. Open daily, visiting times vary.

Santa will be at Keystone Crossing, 8702 Keystone Crossing Blvd., where guests are strongly encouraged to book ahead online at bit.ly/46ttlbl. Photo packages vary from $19 to $49.

Nov. 25 to Dec 24. Hours vary.

Families can visit and take photos with Santa at The Shops at Perry Crossing, 2499 Perry Crossing Way in Plainfield, across from Old Navy in the mall's holiday space.

Visitors can say "Hello" to Santa with no purchase necessary. Photographers will be onsite with packages starting at $25.99.

Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas at the Farm returns for its 15th year to Trader's Point Creamery. The event features winter hayrides, holiday lights, crafts, festive music and visits with Santa Claus.

Tickets are $23 and must be purchased in advance at bit.ly/3Gh3x7A.

The event will take place in an 1800s red barn where children can write a letter to Santa and families can enjoy festive snacks and drinks.

John Tufts covers evening breaking and trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com. Alexi Eastes contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Santa Claus in Indianapolis: Where to visit, take pictures with Santa